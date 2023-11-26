MW3 players blast “absolutely atrocious” iron sights

Modern Warfare 3 players are hitting out at the game’s “awful” and “absolutely atrocious” iron sights on weapons.

Since Modern Warfare 3’s launch, the game has been criticized for various reasons. Recently, players have taken aim at the devs and called for the removal of Riot Shields from the game — claiming they are “way too cheesy” and are “ruining matches.”

Others have become increasingly frustrated over the “insanely aggressive” skill-based matchmaking system, making games “overly competitive” and “less enjoyable.”

However, players are now hitting out at the game’s “awful” iron sights, claiming it restricts visibility on weapons.

MW3 players slam “awful” iron sights

In a November 25 Reddit thread, one MW3 player started a discussion surrounding the default iron sights on weapons. “Is it just me or are almost all the iron sights in this game awful?” they wrote.

“Every single gun seems to have a ghost ring around the sights [that] block your vision and they are usually very tight making them awkward to see with,” the player explained.

They added: “I feel like I use a sight on pretty much every gun, SMGs are normally the gun class where you never need to use a sight but not in this game.”

In the replies, many others agreed, with one going as far as to say the iron sights are “absolutely atrocious.”

“Honestly first CoD in a long time where I’ve felt sights of some sort are mandatory,” said one. “There are very few MWIII added weapons that have decent iron sights.”

“They are absolutely atrocious. The visibility on them is virtually non-existent,” another wrote. “Glad it’s not just me, I’ve had to use an optic on all my weapons just to see straight,” a third player added.

It remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see some tweaks to satisfy the community. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto.