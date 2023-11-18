Modern Warfare 3 players discover irritating ‘invisible walls’ on several maps

Modern Warfare 3 players have discovered that several maps have frustrating invisible walls that can completely block bullets and grenades.

Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer has been out for a little over a week now, but the 2023 reboot has not been very warmly received by many members of the Call of Duty community.

Even after numerous patches, players are still finding glaring issues surrounding spawn points, glitches, and a myriad of other problems.

Now, some fans have provided proof that there are invisible walls present on several multiplayer maps that completely block bullets and grenades.

Modern Warfare 3 players find invisible walls in multiplayer

A post on the Modern Warfare 3 subreddit gained traction among players after a user named Different_Return5366 made a thread titled, “Finally have proof that invisible barriers are causing my grenades to kill me.”

The post included a brief video that showed a player on Favela. They cook a grenade over a small ledge before tossing it, only for that same grenade to bounce off of thin air and land on the small ledge in front of them.

To make the point even more clear, the OP slowed down the footage even more to clearly show it was the same grenade they threw bouncing back at them off of the invisible wall.

Fans in the comments thanked the player for providing proof of the invisible wall, as many claimed to have encountered the same issue when playing on Favela.

“Dude thank you for this, said one fan. “Thought I was f***ing crazy. Same with moving too I feel like sometimes I’m getting stuck when I shouldn’t be.”

Others have also found invisible walls or barriers on other maps, like Afghan. The images below showcase a claymore floating on one right night to the crashed plane in the center of the map.

Thankfully, developer Sledgehammer Games is steadily patching MW3 and fixing a myriad of different bugs and glitches as they become known.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before these invisible barriers are fixed as well.