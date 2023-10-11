Modern Warfare 3 players want classic MW2 feature to return

Modern Warfare 3 players have called for a forgotten classic MW2 feature to make its return to the game, to counter one of MW3’s biggest issues so far.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta has seen thousands of players drop into the likes of Favela and Rust, reminiscing on the ‘glory days’ of Call of Duty with the maps that they grew up playing, excited by the new gameplay and some of the improvements made from 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

However, there have been some major sticking points that players have struggled with. Spawns have been a key one, with some pros calling them the “worst ever,” as well as the likes of player visibility and some slide movement concerns. However, developers Sledgehammer have promised fixes coming to all of the above.

Some players took matters into their own hands though and have come up with ways to fix some of these problems, and one that has picked up traction on social media is around player visibility, with one simple change from older COD titles making it significantly easier.

Many players are in agreement that one obvious fix to the ongoing MW3 player visibility issue is to bring back nametag markers on enemies, giving a bit more clarity on when you’re starting at an opponent or teammate, as in the example below from player nothing_in.

Enemy nametags were once a staple feature in Call of Duty, but were first removed from the game in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), much to the dismay of many players.

Instead, diamonds were placed above player’s heads, still offering some degree of visibility but minimizing how much space the enemy tags took up on the screen.

It seems as though Sledgehammer opted to continue to follow in Infinity Ward’s footsteps, though players aren’t best happy about it, so things could change before long.