Modern Warfare 3 called out for “downgraded” graphics and sound design

Modern Warfare 3 players are completely baffled, with many feeling like the game is “evolving backward” when it comes to graphics and sound.

Modern Warfare 3’s early-access beta finally arrived on October 6, giving Call of Duty players a glimpse of what to expect when the game officially releases in November.

From many being divided over “unrealistic” movement mechanics to players calling for the devs to revert the changes made to slide canceling, it’s fair to say fans are already voicing frustrations.

MW3 players hit out claiming the game is “evolving backward”

Similarly, in an October 7 Reddit thread, player ‘Dalvinyoung’ pointed out how it feels as if the popular first-person shooter is “evolving backward” when it comes to various aspects of the game.

“I know graphics, gun feel, and sounds aren’t the most important things but damn why are we evolving backwards?

“Like I said these things aren’t the most important but the downgrade in graphics and the way the guns feel is very noticeable, why is this happening with an AAA studio?” they said.

The player continued, claiming that 2019’s Modern Warfare even looks like a generation ahead when compared to MW3’s beta.

“MW2019 came out 4 years ago and it looks like it’s almost a whole console generation ahead.

I’m trying not to let these things bother me when I’m playing but I would be lying if I said it wasn’t and I see a ton of other people complaining about this too.” they added.

Others in the replies only seemed to agree with the post, with one hitting out explaining the devs have spent their effort on microtransactions instead. “Good graphics and audio take a lot of time and effort, time and effort that could be better spent on microtransactions,” a commenter responded.

While some claimed graphics and sounds aren’t “the most important things,” others hit back explaining: “MW 19 tried to do as best as they could with this and it seems like it’s gone downhill. Especially in MW3. So many issues I’ve seen with design or attention to detail on weapons it’s wild.”

Modern Warfare 3 is set for launch on all platforms on Friday, November 10, 2023 — so there’s still plenty of time for the devs to polish things up before the official release.

For more guides and information on Modern Warfare 3, be sure to check out our MW3 hub.