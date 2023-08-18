How to watch Modern Warfare 3 gameplay premiere: Gamescom stream & schedule

Modern Warfare 3 is due to be the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, 12 years after the game of the same name came out from developers Sledgehammer Games. At Gamescom 2023, the game’s first official gameplay reveal will be streamed live, but how can you tune in?

Modern Warfare 3 has already caused a huge stir among Call of Duty players, remastering all 16 MW2 (2009) maps at launch, bringing back red dots with a classic minimap, as well as a number of TTK changes among others that have left fans seriously excited.

So far, there has been very little to show for the game outside of what has been revealed in blog posts from the devs, and fans are eager to get a look at proper gameplay as soon as possible.

Luckily, they won’t have to wait long, as the gameplay premiere fast approaches.

Modern Warfare 3 gameplay reveal stream

The MW3 gameplay premiere will take place on the official Gamescom Opening Night Live stream on Tuesday, August 22.

The stream is due to kick off at 11AM PT (2PM ET/7PM BST), and will feature never-before-seen Campaign gameplay footage.

Fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer for a proper multiplayer reveal, though no date has been given for that at the time of writing.

Modern Warfare 3 was first shown via an in-game reveal event through COD battle royale hit Warzone, which is also due some huge changes when MW3 gets integrated into the game.

This will include a brand new large-scale map, which players will actually be able to access early through the Zombies mode.