Modern Warfare 3 fans stunned by “amazing” Zombies first look

Treyarch and Sledgehammer revealed the first cinematic trailer for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and it blew fans away.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies boldly departs from traditional round-base zombie gameplay in favor of a PvE mode that supports multiple squads of four up to 24 players. Teams go up against human and zombie enemies and complete exfils to progress the story.

Some fan-favorite features return to help expedite the process, such as the Pack-a-Punch machine, Perk machines, Mystery Boxes, and purchase wall weapons. The story follows after Viktor Zakhaev, an ultranationalist arms dealer, starts a zombie outbreak. It’s up to your team to stop Zakhaev and his private military from extracting more resources and containing the outbreak.

The first MW3 Zombies trailer showed the series of events previously mentioned, and it made a strong first impression on community members.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer impresses fans

On September 19, Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch revealed a four-minute cinematic trailer for Zombies. Zakhaev steals two viles of an active substance, but the plan goes sideways, and military police outnumber the COD villain and his crew. In an act of desperation, Zakhaev throws one of the containers, and it releases a purple smoke that turns everyone into zombies.

Zakhaev drives off with one other survivor. In the event’s aftermath, SSO Kate Laswell, Sergeant Johnny “Soap” MacTavish, Captain Sergei Ravenovand, and a fourth unseen operator launch Operation Deadbolt to take down the ultranationalist arms dealer.

Community members universally praised the fast-paced and action-packed trailer.

One Modern Warfare 3 fan responded: “This game just gets better with every trailer.”

Moving away from round-based zombies is a hard pill to swallow, but as a second user put it: “This cinematic is sick. I still wish we were getting round-based zombies, but I’m willing to try this new mode.”

And comparing the game to Modern Warfare 2, a third commenter claimed: “This game looks better in every way, shape, and form.”

There is still much to learn about Zombies before Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10.