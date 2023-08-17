New Warzone map for MW3 will be playable before launch — but there’s a catch

Warzone players will be able to play on the new map before it launches in the Modern Warfare 3 integration, but there will be a slight catch.

Alongside a whole new multiplayer experience with Modern Warfare 3, which is set to include all 16 classic MW2 (2009) maps as well as the reintroduction of red dots on the minimap, the new Warzone integration is highly anticipated as fans speculate whether it could help recover the game.

On August 17, the Modern Warfare 3 in-game reveal took place, followed by a huge blog post detailing a bunch of the content players can expect when the game launches on November 10.

While Warzone itself wasn’t explicitly talked about in detail, we did find out that players will be able to access the new map before it comes to the game on its rumored release date of December 6 — but it won’t quite be in the capacity players would like.

MW3 Warzone map will be playable early?

It has now been revealed that the Zombies map in Modern Warfare 3 will actually be the same as the Warzone map that will be releasing when they launch the new battle royale update.

This means that if you want to check out the next map, you can load into Zombies — which will be in Modern Warfare 3 from day one — and start exploring everything the map has to offer.

There aren’t many details available on the next Warzone experience, though leaks have suggested that it will land in the game when Season 1 drops, which has been reported to be December 6.

With a brand new movement system that brings players back to something more similar to MW2019, there’s a lot to look forward to with Modern Warfare 3 — and getting ahead of your opponents with superior map knowledge from day one could make your Warzone experience even better.