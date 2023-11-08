Modern Warfare 3 devs address COD HQ concerns

After facing backlash for Modern Warfare 3’s COD HQ, devs addressed concerns and explained the feature’s purpose.

COD HQ serves as a central hub. Players can access Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, or Modern Warfare 3 all from one launcher. Activision argued that the feature makes navigating “easier and straightforward.” Yet, some community members contend that finding where they are going is more confusing than ever.

Frustrations mounted when players learned that large game file sizes for Modern Warfare 3 were due to the launcher taking up space. Users have the choice to uninstall specific content they no longer play, but that didn’t stop HQ from being targeted as the root of all problems.

Explanations have fallen on deaf ears so far, but Activision took another shot at appeasing fans.

MW3 devs defend COD HQ

On November 8, Activision released a blog going over Modern Warfare 3’s COD HQ, and CharlieIntel brokedown the key takeaways.

Most notably, the Call of Duty Insider pointed out that there will be four tabs to choose from: What’s Hot, MWIII, Warzone, and MWIII.

The What’s Hot tab features the top playlists for MW3, while the other choices are rather self-explanatory.

Activision also added: “We are continuing to work on fine-tuning Call of Duty HQ to optimize the player experience as we launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III later this week.”

CharlieIntel isn’t quite ready to give out any praise, explaining: “If you intend to continue playing MWII after today (I don’t know why), you have to open Call of Duty HQ, enter the main HQ, scroll down to MWII, select Multiplayer, go through another server connecting loading screen, and then you’re in!”

It’s unclear what exactly the devs have up their sleeves, but fans should at least feel confident knowing their complaints are being heard.