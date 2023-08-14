Warzone 2 players fear DMZ will become a “forgotten” game mode

DMZ players urge the Warzone 2 devs to address PvP problems before the game mode fades away into irrelevance.

Infinity Ward’s take on an extraction shooter, DMZ, hasn’t quite reached the highs as originally hoped, but the game mode boasts a passionate fan base. However, after a string of “disappointing updates,” some players are starting to lose faith.

Public sentiment began wavering in March. DMZ streamer Stodeh flamed a lack of replayability, long-term progression, and an overwhelming amount of PVP. And then, after the Season 4 Reloaded update in July, Westie claimed DMZ is “chalked.”

The Warzone 2 season streamer attributed his frustrations to a long list of bugs “ruining” DMZ. As a result, players urge the devs to inject some much-needed life into the game mode if there is any chance to save it.

Warzone 2 players label DMZ as “20% Fun and 80% Frustrating

DMZ players took to Reddit and voiced their frustrations about the current state of their favorite game mode.

The post creator blasted a “frustrating” amount of PvP combat ruining a mode originally designed as a primarily PvE experience.

“I don’t want DMZ to fade into the forgotten 3rd game mode pile like Extinction, IWZ, WW2Z, and ExoZ. I just want a decent PvE experience since MW2 doesn’t have one.”

To fix the issue, the player suggested a separate PvE-only playlist for squads looking for more of a casual experience. Other community members agreed.

One player responded: “I really dislike the PvP part of it too. I would love a PvE-only mode.”

A second user added: “Having a separate PvE playlist where everyone can’t hurt each other and just cooperate sounds like a dream.”

As a byproduct of players engaging in too much PvP combat, it indirectly makes it a near-impossible experience for solo players taking on full teams. A third player argued: “PvP is somewhat unfair if you play solo. There is absolutely no chance to stand against 3-5 players whenever you face them. It is boring and unfair.”

It remains to be seen if Sledgehammer Games has any plans to bring back DMZ in Modern Warfare 3.