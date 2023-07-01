Modern Warfare 2 players want Play of the Game feature to return in future CoDs

On Reddit, one player stated on the platform that the Play of the Game feature in Call of Duty should make a return, and that the current replay system should be tweaked.

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has come with numerous points of contention, including questions surrounding Shipment and whether cheaters will ultimately be removed from the game entirely.

One player on social media recently brought up another feature, one that should get a revamp in future titles: end-of-game replays.

Article continues after ad

A Call of Duty player stated on Reddit that “Play of the Game” highlights should make a return to the franchise.

Call of Duty players reminisce over Play of the Game feature

On the Modern Warfare II subreddit, one player harkened back to the past and stated on the forum, “I miss ‘Play of the Game’ highlights.” The individual, who goes by the name of u/Tyranoreese on Reddit, stated that the final killcam for the winning team is “underwhelming 99% of the time.”

As to whether the feature should return in the future, the reaction to the post was mixed. One player agreed and took a swipe at Activision in the process, as the Call of Duty player stated, “Play of the game was great. It was a good feature, so they needed to take it out, [c]ompany policy.”

Article continues after ad

Others, however, did not have rosy memories of “Play of the Game” highlights from the past.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Several pointed that the feature, when it existed, didn’t even work properly most of the time. One player noted that incredible takedowns would be neglected in lieu of a “random double kill,” while another stated that in Black Ops: Cold War that it would “either last too long or just prioritize some random throwing knife kill.”

Another player made a related comment to the end-of-game replay, and what the development team should do if it considers brining the Play of the Game feature back. The PoTG should simply recognize those with multi kills rather than just a random moment in the game according to players.

Article continues after ad

This bit of conversation comes just one day after several Call of Duty players expressed deep concern over the developers’ decision to make cheaters see “hallucinations.” It’s a move that made those who play the game ask why the devs don’t ban exploiters.