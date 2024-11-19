Black Ops 6 is the perfect game to bring back classic BO1 mode

The Black Ops series has been bringing new ideas to Call of Duty since 2010, and while some features have been better than others, there’s one in particular from the very first game that could be great in BO6.

Black Ops 1 launched in 2010 immediately following the original Modern Warfare 2, meaning it had a lot to live up to.

While it didn’t exactly set the world alight at the time, in retrospect, many veteran players now acknowledge that it was an incredibly strong entry in the series.

However, there was one feature in the game that hasn’t ever been brought back, despite how much players loved it, and that was the party game Wager Matches.

In them, players would be able to wager their COD Points – a completely unusable currency at the time that couldn’t be used to purchase anything and were simply amassed from playing – against others in Gun Game, Sticks and Stones, Sharpshooter, and One in the Chamber.

You could wager 10 COD Points in the Ante Up playlist, 1000 in the Weekend Gambler playlist, and 10,000 in High Roller, with progressing rewards at each one to allow you to continue to play Wagers.

Activision Wager Matches were very popular in Black Ops 1.

However, those playlists have disappeared from Call of Duty ever since, perhaps due to their gambling nature – but Activision and developers Treyarch need to seriously consider bringing them back.

Party Games themselves should be a staple in COD simply due to how quick and fun they are to easily jump in and out of, but there will absolutely be an audience for these types of in-game wager matches that don’t require using actual money.

Of course, there would be some players willing to wager actual COD Points in these games, though that would likely be a huge grey area for the developers and might bring about problems they’d rather avoid.

Regardless, now feels like the perfect time to bring those back. There’s a competitive edge to it, and it would make a nice break from grinding in multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies, keeping players in the Call of Duty sphere but with an entirely different experience.

Whether this is something Treyarch would ever consider, well over a decade later, is unclear, but there is absolutely a market for it among their players.