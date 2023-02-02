Modern Warfare 2 players want Battle Hardened perk buffed

Modern Warfare 2 players have called for the Battle Hardened perk to be buffed, believing that it doesn’t do enough to quell the effects of tactical grenades in the game.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been out for some time now, and while a number of issues in each have been both reported and resolved, there are still some things that players want to be changed or fixed.

One feature that players have had their qualms about is the perk system in MW2, and while that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon, players are also addressing the perks themselves.

Article continues after ad

Namely, Battle Hardened has become a source of concern for players, especially when hand-in-hand with how powerful some of the tactical grenades are.

Taking to Reddit, MW2 player Vdubnub88 asked whether anybody else agrees with him that Battle Hardened needs a buff, and many other players came out in agreement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The top comment suggested that Battle Hardened should reduce the effect of flashbangs by 75%, while another said that it “needs to be 100% be immune to tacticals.”

Others, however, said that the issue is more with Flash grenades themselves than Battle Hardened, and suggested that it should be nerfed before Battle Hardened gets a buff.

Article continues after ad

“It’s good perk, but the problem isn’t about buffing the perk, it’s the flashbang they need to be nerfed,” AizenX7 explained.

With Season 2 on the horizon, some players will be hoping that changes could arrive with the new season, especially after complaints that Warzone is receiving a lot more attention with the big update on February 15.