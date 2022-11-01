Modern Warfare 2 players lash out over Vault Edition “scam” due to Double XP bamboozle

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

A large batch of Modern Warfare 2 players are in uproar after learning certain pre-orders of the more expensive Vault Edition didn’t actually come with 10 hours of Double XP Tokens as advertised.

When Modern Warfare 2 launched in full on October 28, it did so with two distinct versions. Both the Standard Edition and the more expensive Vault Edition were available for pre-order, with the latter including a range of exclusive goodies.

While the likes of Beta access, Operator Skins, and a heaping serve of Battle Pass skips all headlined the premium edition, it also promoted an additional bonus for those who pre-ordered ahead of time: 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP Tokens.

Just days after launch, however, and many players that splurged on this more expensive edition have been left without these advertised Tokens. Now, we know why as CharlieIntel clarified these 2XP extras were only available through in-game pre-orders directly in previous titles like Warzone, Vanguard, Cold War, and Modern Warfare (2019).

That means purchases made through digital storefronts like the PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, and BattleNet do not include the Double XP Tokens. Naturally, this discovery has led to a new wave of backlash as players criticized the misleading promotion.

“It didn’t say this on the Microsoft Store,” one player alleged on Reddit. “What a scam.” Another chimed in questioning why Activision is “gatekeeping a $100 USD purchase? It should be unlocked no matter where you bought it for that edition,” they argued.

“Even by their standards, this is actually scummy as f***,” another responded. “I feel sorry for the people who paid extra for the Vault Edition because this isn’t fair.” For many, this surplus of Double XP Tokens was “the reason” they opted for the most expensive edition of Modern Warfare 2 in the first place.

For the time being, Activison is yet to address this criticism head-on. Those who pre-ordered outside of the aforementioned CoD titles themselves are left with no means of accessing the Tokens they desired. Unfortunately for those who paid a premium on the Vault Edition, this is just one of the issues impacting that particular version.

Many have found all Vault Edition rewards absent from their version of the game, despite purchasing the more costly bundle. If you’re having issues accessing your in-game rewards, be sure to read up here on how to fix the problem.