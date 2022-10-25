How to unlock Modern Warfare 2’s Burger King Operator: Burger Town skin

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 parterned with Burger King for an exclusive Burger Town Operator skin and Double XP. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new Operator.

Activision pulled out all the stops for Modern Warfare 2’s marketing campaign. From trailers on the jumbotron at a Los Angeles Rams game, taking up entire screens in Times Square, to teasers featuring celebrities such as Steve Aoki and Pete Davidson, no stones were left unturned.

The studios’ latest ambitious crossover calls back upon one of the series’ longest-running easter eggs.

CoD.Tracker Burger Town first appeared in Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

How to claim Modern Warfare 2 Burger Town Operator skin

To unlock the Burger Town Operator and Double XP, players will need to buy the Modern Warfare 2 Meal at Burger King and then redeem the code.

Longtime fans of CoD will be very familiar with Burger Town. The fast-food restaurant chain first appeared in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and made cameos in five other franchise entries.

Activision Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado shared the MW2 and Burger King collaboration video on Twitter.

At the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse at the Burger Town Operator skin coming to MW2.

Where can you get Burger King’s MW2 meal?

The promotion isn’t available in the US, with it being available in 40 countries, including France, Spain, and the Netherlands. We will provide an update if Burger King releases a complete list of eligible locations.

Australian fans can get the same Operator skin and an hour of Double XP by grabbing the Modern Warfare 2 Baconator Meal from Hungry Jacks.

Modern Warfare 2 also did promotional campaigns with Mountain Dew and Little Caesars. Fortunately for US players, those deals are available to them.