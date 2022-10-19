Modern Warfare 2 fans fear Operators Soap & Ghost locked behind paywall

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Activision revealed Modern Warfare 2’s first 23 Operators, but fans fear a few fan favorites are locked behind a paywall.

As Modern Warfare 2’s release date fastly approaches, Activision is slowly drip-feeding information to fans. On October 18, the developers confirmed two classic maps coming during Season 1, a release date for Raids, and Twitch drops.

Not all of the announcements hit their mark. MW2 features a Seasonal Prestige system instead of the classic Prestige Level system. Players blasted the decision that, in the opinion of some, makes ranking up “pointless.”

Fans read between the lines of the announcements and fear fan-favorite Operators such as Soap and Ghost won’t be available to everyone.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 brings back the classic CoD character Ghost.

How do Operators work in Modern Warfare 2?

MW2 launches with 23 Operators, split between SpeccGru and Kortac. Players start with generic “Mil-Sim” operators for each faction.

In the launch blog, Activision stated, “Eighteen more operators can be unlocked through Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops challenges to be detailed as part of our progression overview later this month.”

The developers continued, “Price, Farah, Soap, and Ghost Operators are available via the Vault Edition’s Red Team 141 pack.”

Fans inferred that explicitly stating “Operators are available” instead of skins means that Price, Farah, Soap, and Ghost can only be unlocked through the Red Team 141 pack.

Activision Pre-ordering the Vault Edition grants access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

There are two different editions of MW2, the Standard Edition and Vault Editon. Priced at $109.99, the Vault Edition offers the Red Team 141 Operator pack and other exclusives. The Operator Pack includes Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price.

Activision did not mention any other unlock method for the four Operators besides purchasing the Vault Edition.