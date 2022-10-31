Modern Warfare 2 player reveals easy XP farming method

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

There is a shortcut if you don’t have time to pour countless hours into unlocking everything in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 features 55 Military Ranks, each level offering a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops kit. 51 base weapons and 33 unique weapon platforms fill out a robust weapon offering from MW2.

Traditionally items in CoD were unlocked by reaching a max level. Infinity Ward flipped the script, requiring players to level up individual weapons to earn new guns. Players blasted MW2’s seasonal prestige system, and the complicated weapon unlock process.

Fortunately, a simple trick involving a suppression mine and a tank turret drastically speeds up the leveling-up process.

Activision Suppression Mine is a new Field Upgrade introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get easy XP in Modern Warfare 2

The suppression mine is a new Field Upgrade introduced in MW2. It emits a constant sound wave that disrupts an enemy’s vision and slows their movement. Players can unlock the required Field Upgrade at Miltary Rank 24.

Reddit user IKcatcher shared a video, earning well over 4,000 XP instantaneously. They didn’t provide video evidence, so we will have to take their word for it, but all you need to do is put a suppression mine on a tank turret.

The Clever MW2 player stated, “If the game doesn’t want to be generous with weapon XP, I’m going to look for easier options.”

Placing the suppression mine on a tank turret awards free XP enemy suppression points as the tank approaches enemies.

One user responded, “I’m sure this will be patched faster than anything else in the game.”

A second player added, “Hoping they don’t “patch” by just turning off all XP that you earn from non-gun kills (captures, hardpoint, etc.), or that would be fu**ed.”

Make sure to try this method out before the developers patch it, and make sure to check out or guide on other easy ways to earn experience points.