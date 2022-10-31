Modern Warfare 2 maps already being torn apart as players discover “paper” thin walls

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Just days after Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer went live, players are already scrutinizing new maps and finding major flaws within, allowing them to shoot through walls from a great distance.

It’s safe to say the launch of Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t quite gone off without a hitch. From missing features to broken mechanics and in some cases, new additions that have swiftly been disabled, it’s been a rocky introduction to the latest CoD.

While players have had their fair share of issues with crashes, SBMM, and the controversial UI, map design has also been a major talking point. For some, the maps simply aren’t up to snuff. But for others, they’re completely broken in their current state.

As they always do with new CoD titles, Team Summertime has started dissecting each map one spot at a time. In doing so this year, they’ve quickly uncovered some crucial flaws allowing bullets to fly right on through multiple walls.

Venturing through the Breenbergh Hotel map, the trio of streamers soon noticed something out of the ordinary. Peaking towards the B-bomb site from a catwalk near the center of the map, Hitch was able to fire all the way across to the other side.

“You literally just go up there and shoot through the wall. It’s literally paper,” he said after securing a kill without ever laying eyes on his enemy. Not only is this game-breaking for respawn modes, with anyone able to abuse this spot, but it could prove pivotal in S&D.

With just the right bomb placement while planting the charge, players can easily defend the B-site thanks to this game-changing spot. Without even risking your life, you’re able to take out any unsuspecting foe trying to defuse the bomb and win the round.

Making matters worse, Hitch then showcased another angle even further back, just above the A-site in fact, that still allowed his bullets to travel across. By checking the B-bomb from the other side of the map, he was able to shoot through half a dozen solid brick walls and still grab the kill.

With multiple walls not working as intended on the hotel map alone, it’s entirely likely similar spots exist throughout the entire map pool. It’s only a matter of time before they surface so for now, it’s worth keeping in mind that you’re never truly safe, even behind a seemingly thick surface.