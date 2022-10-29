CouRage explains “biggest issue” with Modern Warfare 2’s SBMM as fan debate continues

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTube streamer and former Call of Duty World League caster Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has explained his biggest issue with Modern Warfare 2’s skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) as fan debate over the mechanic continues.

Modern Warfare 2’s full launch on October 28 has given way to a number of issues with Infinity Ward’s latest installment in the CoD franchise.

Among the most serious is the game’s tendency to crash completely when players are partied up, but one design choice that has come in for criticism is the inclusion of SBMM in public matches.

Among the mechanic’s most outspoken critics, at least in the CoD community, is former CWL caster CouRage. He described SBMM as “horrible” in the Beta and has carried over his complaints into the full game.

CouRage explains “biggest issue” with MW2 SBMM

In an October 28 tweet, he pinpointed one particular problem with SBMM that he believes ruins the typical multiplayer match.

“I have no want or need to face players with below a 0.7 K/D that I can just fry,” he said. “That is not my issue at all. My issue is that SBMM’s goal is to put everyone between a 0.8 to a 1.2 K/D… You’ll see very few high tier streaks and overall players who stand out from that.”

SBMM refers to the game’s matchmaking algorithm taking into account players’ skill level and trying to match them up with opponents of a similar level.

He continued: “What that does is create a lot of frustration as a player. You never have an opportunity to pop off, every single game feels like you’re playing for a million dollars. And honestly it gets really exhausting because there’s never any variance.”

Describing it as a “silent MMR” (matchmaking rank), he explained that players who improve are simply moved up to a new level of “sweat lobbies” and are not rewarded at all for actually improving at the game.

Contrasting it to Apex Legends or Valorant, he said that the major difference is clarity over a rank and rewards for actually improving.

The tweet garnered plenty of support, with one particular endorsement coming from esports pioneer H3CZ.

Regardless of player complaints, more and more games are using SBMM. It’s a debate that is certain to continue.