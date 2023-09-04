Modern Warfare 2 leak unearths Diablo IV crossover coming

Modern Warfare 2 data miners uncovered references to a Diablo IV crossover, and it’s rumored to be coming just around the corner.

Leaks are coming thick and fast for new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone crossover events. On August 30, data miners discovered files related to Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Alucard operators.

This comes after Season already added 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg. And Activision kept the train rolling in the mid-season update by introducing Lara Croft.

Based on the rumors, CharlieIntel suggested: “Seems like Season 06 will have a lot of licensed Operators.” And that hunch appears to be correct, as another data mine dug up Icons related to the Diablo IV universe.

Modern Warfare 2 and Diablo IV collaboration leaked

On September 4, CharlieIntel reported: “Data miners have found reference to Lilith and Butcher icons in Warzone after the latest game update.”

The reliable Call of Duty news source added that rumors suggest the “collaboration is happening with Season 6 and the Haunting.”

Based on the Battle Pass, Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 is expected to start on Wednesday 27.

Lilith is the primary antagonist of Diablo IV, and she instantly became a fan-favorite villain, as some fans even wanted to side with her. Meanwhile, Butcher is a powerful enemy that randomly spawns in the game’s dungeons or cellars.

It’s unclear if both characters will appear as operators or what sort of cameo they will make in the Call of Duty universe.

That’s all we know about the Diablo IV and Modern Warfare 2 crossover so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Season 5 Reloaded coverage.