How to get 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, & Snoop Dogg Operators in Warzone 2 & MW2

Hip hop icons 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj join a returning Snoop Dogg in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Here’s how you can get your hands on each unique Operator bundle.

We’ve seen plenty of unique crossovers in the CoD franchise over the past few years. Whether it was Jigsaw wreaking havoc in Verdansk or Kevin Durant dunking on the competition in Al Mazrah, there’s been a wide range of collabs for fans to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Keeping the trend alive in Season 5, we now know for certain three more Operator bundles are set to shake things up once again. This time around, it’s three mega-popular artists dropping into the action.

21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg are all available across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 this season, so here’s a full rundown on how to get them all.

How to get Snoop Dogg’s Return of the Shizzle Operator bundle in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

First up to kick things off in Season 5 is the returning Snoop Dogg. After his CoD debut in Vanguard last year, Snoop is back for another round in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Article continues after ad

Activision Snoop returns to CoD in Season 5.

The Return of the Shizzle Snoop Dogg bundle has already been detailed and comes jam-packed with the following cosmetic goodies:

Default Snoop Dogg & “D-O-Double G” alternate skins

“Life of Da Party” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Toke Force 141” SMG Weapon Blueprint

“Wild and Free” Sidearm Weapon Blueprint

“Snoop Hustle” Finishing Move

“High Rider” Hatchback Vehicle Skin

“Death Row Records” Weapon Charm

“A Snoop Thang” Loading Screen

“Snoop” Emblem

Although no price has yet been locked in for this bundle either, we expect it to run the same 2,400 CoD Point cost to keep in line with recent packs of a similar nature.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Nicki Minaj Operator bundle in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Next, Nicki Minaj is set to make her presence known in the first half of Season 5, meaning fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this particular skin.

Article continues after ad

Activision While Nicki Minaj has been in CoD ads over the years, this will mark her first time in-game directly.

Exactly the same as the other bundles, Nicki Minaj will be available for purchase in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 store upon arrival, and likely priced at around 2,400 CoD Points.

How to get 21 Savage Operator bundle in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Finally, 21 Savage is set to arrive in Call of Duty as part of the Season 5 Reloaded update, roughly halfway into the current season. While an exact release date is unclear at the time of writing, we should hear plenty more in the coming weeks.

When 21 joins the game, his custom Operator bundle will be available for purchase in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 store.

Article continues after ad

An exact price hasn’t been locked in, but its safe to assume 21 will follow the recent trend and come in at roughly 2,400 CoD Points, much like the latest crossover bundles with The Boys.

We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge on the 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg Operator bundles in CoD.