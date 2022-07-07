Modern Warfare 2 leak claims ranked mode coming “shortly after” launch

Jacob Hale . 15 hours ago

A Call of Duty leaker has claimed that upcoming CoD title Modern Warfare II may have a ranked mode shortly after launch, and it will be developed by Treyarch.

With the growth of the Call of Duty League, and esports as a whole, in recent years, most multiplayer games nowadays will bring a ranked mode for players to compete against like-minded opponents on a similar skill level to them.

Across all different titles — including in the current CoD: Vanguard — players grind ranked modes to get as high a rank as possible and be recognized for their skill.

This has become a contentious topic among Call of Duty players in recent years, though. Most players believe that the game needs ranked and, not only that, there should be one available as soon as the game launches.

While ranked at launch doesn’t appear to be on the cards this time around, leaker TheGhostofHope has claimed that it will be in the game, though it won’t be until “shortly after launch.”

Ghost also said that Treyarch will be developing the ranked mode, with the Black Ops series developers typically a fan-favorite among the competitive Call of Duty community.

This means we could get a similar ranked mode to what currently exists in Vanguard, with Treyarch also developing it for the current title.

This would also mark the first time an Infinity Ward game has included a ranked mode. Black Ops 2 was the first CoD title to have one, and none of Ghosts, Infinite Warfare, or Modern Warfare 2019 in the time since then included a ranked mode.

There’s no clear definition for what Ghost means by “shortly after” launch. Vanguard’s didn’t arrive until February 2022, 3 months after release, while the year before, Black Ops Cold War didn’t get ranked until February, either. This could mean that Modern Warfare 2 ranked is planned for January or even December.