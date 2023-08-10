Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals grim fate for last-gen players

After three years of COD coming to both old and new-gen consoles, that run may be coming to an end with Modern Warfare 3.

In 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched the series onto the next generation of consoles. For the first time in franchise history, COD players could experience what it felt like to play multiplayer and battle royale matches with 120 FPS, ray tracing, and lightning-fast load times.

Thankfully for a large segment of players who struggled to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, Activision ensured no man was left. Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and MW2 also launched on previous-gen consoles. For historical reference, Black Ops 3 was the final game on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

That means PS3 and Xbox 360 clung on for three years until the series moved entirely over to the latest hardware. A Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals that a similar timeline could be in the cards.

Will Modern Warfare 3 be on Xbox One and PS4?

On August 10, reliable COD leaker TheGhostOfHope shared an image of a rating listing for Modern Warfare 3, and under platforms, it only listed Xbox Series X|S. This implies that MW2 is the final Xbox One and PS4 series entry.

However, TheGhostOfHope clarified, “It looks like it’ll be available on PS4/PS5 according to Sony, BUT there have been games where they were available on PS4 but not on Xbox One. Could be another case of that here.”

Inevitably, the news will disappoint some community members who haven’t made the jump yet, but most fans celebrated the rumor.

One player responded: “It’s about time Developers start utilizing the power of current-gen consoles.”

A second user added, “Games today shouldn’t be held back by 2013 hardware anymore.”

Before celebrating too soon, one player questioned why weapons, operators, and bundles would carry over from MW2 to MW3 if last-gen players don’t even have access to the game.

As with any rumor, it’s important to take any leak with a pinch of salt. Hopefully, Modern Warfare 3’s in-game reveal event confirms or denies the fate of last-gen players.