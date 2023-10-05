MW3 welcomes ranked play during season one

Modern Warfare 3’s ranked play will be similar to MW2 and release midway through season one.

Call of Duty has a love-hate relationship with ranked play from the community’s standpoint. How to claim the ladder has changed over the years, with games like Modern Warfare 2019 lacking the competitive aspect entirely.

Warzone has also adapted a ranked play system which has been hit-or-miss depending on the season. As one of the most competitive first-person shooter titles, the CoD fanbase anxiously awaits the return of ranked play each year. However, not every ranked play version has been released so soon after the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is not uncommon for the developer studio to announce ranked play several months after a game’s initial release. This year, fans will be able to grind their way to the top much sooner thanks to the smooth transition from MW2 to MW3.

Treyarch returns to bring ranked play to MW3

CoD developer Treyarch was the studio to create the most recent version of ranked play which had a “Skill Rating” system that would put players into specific “Rank Divisions.” This system will be returning with the release of MW3, as revealed during the CoD next event.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Our friends at Treyarch are on the case again with ranked play,” said multiplayer creative director Greg Reisdorf. “They do a fantastic job with it and we love partnering with them. They are going to bring that experience, update it, modernise it, from MW2 for season one point five.”

Article continues after ad

It’s expected that the ranked play system will have a similar layout to the current version to match with the continuance of the previous title.

Article continues after ad

Reisdorf says that the middle of season one will give players the chance to get the feel for the newly polished title before getting into the competitive aspect. There is no set release date for season one as of yet, but MW3 officially launches globally on November 10.