Modern Warfare 2 players praise long-awaited Ranked weapon camo rewards

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 community members declared a newfound interest in Ranked Play because of Season 5 weapon camo rewards.

Treyarch struck gold with Ranked Play in MW2. Call of Duty League Pros Temp and Drazah praised the game mode for spotlighting competitive COD and bringing the community together. Viewership numbers surged with the introduction of Ranked Play, and players raced for a coveted Top 250 placement.

A few months later, Warzone 2 finally received its own iteration of Ranked Play, but it, unfortunately, didn’t resonate as well with community members. The battle royale sequel saw its player count plummet during the game mode’s first month.

MW2 Ranked Play also suffered from a loss of player interest once the 2023 CDL season concluded in June. Treyarch reinvigorated interest in competitive COD by announcing weapon camo rewards.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 players celebrate Ranked Play weapon camo rewards

At the start of a Ranked Play season, all players drop down one tier from where they finished the previous season. So if a player finished Gold in Season 4, they will start in Silver for Season 5 on August 2.

A player’s highest Skill Division placement decides the rewards they earn at the end of a season.

On August 1, Treyarch announced: “Competitors who reach Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm.”

Weapon camo rewards can be earned by playing Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play. And players that reach the Top 250 divisions will also receive a special animated weapon camo.

The Ranked Play Weapon camos can be put on any weapon with any attachments. This differs from weapon blueprints which can only be used on one weapon with pre-determined attachments.

One player responded: “It’s about time they give us a reward that isn’t just an emblem or a weapon charm/sticker.”

A second user added: “Welp looks like I am playing Ranked again for the camos.”

Other community members set their sights on the next COD title, which is rumored to be Modern Warfare 3. All camos from MW2 and Warzone 2 will carry over, and some players hope that Ranked Play will offer similar rewards earlier than this year.