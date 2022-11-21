Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Dates, new Operator skins, CoDBall mode, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Modern Warfare 2’s FC event is almost upon us as the football superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Paul Pogba are all set to join as playable Operators. With new modes as well and plenty more yet to come, here’s everything you need to know.

Just a few weeks on from Modern Warfare 2’s launch and Activision is now gearing up for the first major in-game event. Kicking off in the midst of Season 1 is set to be a celebration of football with an FC-themed takeover.

That means new Operator skins in three of the sport’s most iconic players, a new mode referred to as ‘CoDBall’, and plenty more still to be announced. So before it all kicks off, be sure to brush up on all there is to know about the MW2 FC event.

The first of Modern Warfare 2’s new football Operator skins is set to go live on Monday, November 21. While not yet confirmed, it’s obviously a safe bet the FC event goes live in sync with this launch on the very same date.

As for an end date, typically in-game events run for at least a fortnight, so we can expect this one to wrap up in early December, just ahead of the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

Below is a quick look at when each of the three skins will become available:

November 21: Neymar Jr.

November 25: Paul Pogba

November 29: Leo Messi

Activision Here’s an early look at all three Operator skins arriving as part of the FC event in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, & Leo Messi skins

Three sporting icons are joining the CoD franchise during the Modern Warfare 2 FC event. Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi are all set to receive their own custom Operator Skins through the in-game store.

Article continues after ad

Exactly how much they’ll cost and what other bonus rewards they come with remain to be seen however. We’ll be sure to keep you posted right here as soon as the first bundle goes live with further details.

CoDBall mode coming to Modern Warfare 2

Beyond a teaser in an earlier blog post, little has been confirmed about the upcoming CoDBall game mode coming to Modern Warfare 2. However, leaked intel suggests we’ll see a Rocket League-inspired playlist wherein, teams drive ATVs in a football stadium, hitting a giant ball toward the opposing goal for a point.

It’s unclear how many players will fill either side of the pitch, or whether we’ll see any other vehicles made available in the days to come. But this mode is sure to be just as chaotic as its inspiration, lending to some good times during the FC event in Modern Warfare 2.