Black Ops 6 devs finally nerfed attachment that turned Shotguns into Sniper Rifles

Treyarch finally ended the Marine SP’s reign of terror in Black Ops 6 by fixing a glitch that made the weapon never miss a shot.

Treyarch stepped in and took action because of a broken attachment that transformed Shotguns into 100% accurate agents of chaos.

Shotguns typically perform well in Call of Duty, but they’re somewhat underwhelming in Black Ops 6’s standard multiplayer offering.

The ASG-89 is widely regarded as the best weapon in Zombies because it shreds through Manglers and Abominations and even outperforms Wonder Weapons in late-round runs, and the same is true of the Marine SP. But these weapons are pretty low-tier in multiplayer outside of the Face Off mode’s smaller Strike maps.

Their one-shot range is problematically low and inconsistent, with other weapons having much more consistent TTK at range. You’re better off with an SMG unless you’re at spitting distance.

Most 6v6 Multiplayer maps also lean on the smaller side, so these weapons can do well, but they’re not the best option. However, players discovered a glitch that fixed that range issue entirely.

If you equipped 12 Gauge Slug Rounds, the shotgun locked onto an enemy and never missed if they were in your reticle up to 12 meters away when fired from the hip. So, along with the improved damage range and bullet velocity, players also got a one-shot killing machine that never missed.

Fortunately, Treyarch released a minor update that fixed the unintentional exploit. After this patch, players no longer need to worry about getting one shot killed when they otherwise wouldn’t have.

In its absence, we expect the AS VAL, C9, and KSV to be go-to weapons for close-range engagements. And, even without the broken slug attachment, the Marine SP is still an excellent option for most maps and game modes.

Yet overall, it’s an AR player’s world, and we are just living in it for BO6. Pro players banned the Model L and XMG in a gentlemen’s agreement, barring both weapons from scrims.

