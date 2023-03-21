Modern Warfare 2 devs finally make long-awaited camo changes in March 21 update

Infinity Ward released a small update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, making bug fixes, improving server stability, and finally giving players two long-awaited camo features.

Infinity Ward received harsh criticism for its handling of camos in Modern Warfare 2. Players slammed the camo UI as the “worst in CoD history.” The developers responded in Season 2 by improving the navigation and organization of player-unlocked camos.

The seasonal update also increased the animation speed of the Polyatomic camo, as some community members argued it wasn’t fast enough. Players praised a step in the right direction, and the developers weren’t done there.

Let’s jump right into a few unannounced changes as part of the March 21 update.

Players discover Polyatomic and Orion camo changes

Activision Orion is the final camo unlock in Modern Warfare 2.

On March 21, Infinity Ward released a small update, which fixed server crashes and made several bug fixes. Notably, the devs fixed an issue that prevented players from unlocking stock attachments on the Tempus Torrent, an infinite menu loading problem, and an issue holding players back from completing weapon challenges.

Modern Warfare 2 YouTuber KRNG Hero discovered the update also secretly animated the Polyatomic camo.

Community members praised the decision, and one fan responded, “finally, they got something right.”

That wasn’t the only surprise, as Spartan CS posted a video of a faster Orion animation speed.

Community members once again rejoiced, but not everyone loved the camo design.

“Orion needs to be brighter, and it would be a top 3 camo, but it’s just not good if the light doesn’t hit it right.”

