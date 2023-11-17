MW3 November 17 update patch notes: Tac-sprint delay decrease, armory unlock changes, more

The latest MW3 update addresses community concerns about the tac-sprint delay, armory unlocks, and camo challenges not working in Zombies.

Community members celebrated Modern Warfare 3, bringing back slide canceling, but it came with a caveat. The movement mechanic no longer resets a tactical sprint, making it much slower than what we remember from Modern Warfare 2019.

Sledgehammer Games responded during the beta by decreasing the delay caused by slide canceling. However, COD content creator Xclusive Ace did his own testing and concluded that the devs reverted that change when the full game launched.

Article continues after ad

Some players feared that the revision was a design choice by the devs rather than just a simple glitch. However, the devs assured players that a change was on the way. And that fix is finally here, so let’s see what’s different.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Tac Sprint refresh delay and armory unlock changes

The Nomber 17 update, Decreases Tac Sprint refresh delay after sliding by 75%, and sprint delay after sliding by 53%

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, the new Tac Sprint refresh time matches that of the Infantry Vest and Running Sneakers.

Article continues after ad

In the official blog post, Sledgehammer Games explained: “At Launch, we introduced a delay after sliding to the Tac Sprint refresh time. A review prompted by Player feedback determined that the previous delay was too aggressive. Today’s updates aim to improve movement fluidity without making slide and Tac Sprint repetition the only viable choice for Players.”

Players also pleaded for the “horrendous” armory unlock system to be removed, as it locks new items behind daily challenges and win requirements. The devs wouldn’t go as far as removing the system, but the latest update makes it so players no longer need to complete every daily challenge before wins count toward armory unlocks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MW3 November 17 update patch notes

Here are the full MW3 November 17 update patch notes

Multiplayer

UI

New Features Added the ability to preview Weapon Camos and Aftermarket Parts earned via Weekly Challenges. Weekly Challenges will now display the associated base Weapon for Aftermarket Part rewards.

Bug Fixes Addressed an issue that allowed Players to select Modes that are not supported in Private Matches. Players will no longer be stuck in an “Activating Token” state after consuming an XP Token. Addressed an exploit that allowed Players to equip Aftermarket Parts without meeting the minimum requirements.



Gameplay

Movement Decreased Tac Sprint refresh delay after sliding by 75%. Decreased Tac Sprint refresh time to match the Infantry Vest/Running Sneakers. Decreased sprint delay after sliding by 53%.



Progression

Weapons Corrected Attachment unlock requirements for several MWII Weapons.

Challenges Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator). Addressed an issue that prevented the progression of the Priceless Camo challenge for the DM58 (Marksman Rifle).

Armory Unlocks Wins will now progress Armory Unlocks without first completing Daily Challenges. Look for UI modifications in a future game update to better reflect this change.



Maps

Estate Increased brightness in low-light areas to improve Player visibility.

Underpass Adjusted a spawn point in the Parking Lot to prevent Players from dying upon respawn.



Killstreaks

Remote Turret Addressed an exploit that allowed Players to become invisible.

