Modern Warfare 2 could have VR mode according to PlayStation Store listing

Modern Warfare 2, the 2022 entry in the long-running CoD series could be looking to take realism and immersion to the next level, as the game’s PlayStation Store listing has hinted at a possible VR component.

Ever since it was officially announced, the hype surrounding Modern Warfare 2 had been building as players wonder what Infinity Ward will have in store for us this time around.

Long-time fans have been speculating on the classic guns and maps from the 2009 original that could return, as well as new features like the rumored DMZ mode.

However, it appears that Modern Warfare 2 could also have new features that fans weren’t expecting. According to the game’s PlayStation Store listing, it could support VR.

Modern Warfare 2 to feature VR support?

Although Modern Warfare 2 isn’t currently available for pre-order, ever since its October 28 release date was revealed, the game has had its own listing on the PS Store.

The section has little information currently, with the only artwork reveal trailer to go on. However, Twitter user Oddysseuspr found something interesting by digging a little deeper into the store posting.

By heading into the “Health / Ratings / Privacy / Terms” section, the OP found a safety notice for a VR headset, advising players how to use the hardware safely.

This could hint that Modern Warfare 2 will be playable with PSVR, allowing fans to experience the new CoD from a fresh perspective.

COD MWII with VR notice? 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/Na535g4PwZ — Øddy (@Oddysseuspr) May 26, 2022

While this is far from confirmation that Modern Warfare 2 will be embracing VR, after doing a little investigating ourselves, it doesn’t appear that other upcoming titles on the PlayStation Store reference VR in their safety notices.

This wouldn’t be the first time that CoD has dabbled with virtual reality, Jackal Assault from 2016’s Infinite Warfare gave fans their first taste of the hardware. Although, this was more of a one-off experience rather than full support.

It remains to be seen how Infinity Ward will make use of the technology if it does come to Modern Warfare 2, as fans would surely love to jump into Soap or Captain Price’s shoes like never before.

Of course, this is all just speculation until we receive confirmation from the developers about Modern Warfare 2 VR.