Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims massive SBMM changes are coming

A Call of Duty leaker has claimed Modern Warfare 2 will arrive with major Skill-Based Matchmaking changes, including the addition of bot pools.

The excitement for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is building and although there’s no official release just yet, we do know the game will be coming in 2022.

While the devs remain tight-lipped about the project, countless rumors and leaks are giving fans some clues about potential features that could be set to arrive with the title.

One of which revolves around SBMM, a controversial system in the Call of Duty community that players have requested to be changed for several years.

Advertisement

Well, according to an associate close to MW2, significant SBMM changes are coming and they should make matches more balanced and fair.

What SBMM changes are coming with Modern Warfare 2?

According to Call of Duty leaker and writer Ralph Valve on WhatIfGaming, an associate close to Modern Warfare 2 has shared a number of changes coming to SBMM in the upcoming title.

For starters, MW2 will introduce Bot Pools to matchmaking for players whose skills and statistics are eligible to enter these lobbies. This new system is designed for a specific “subsection” of players and is also just one of many “accessibility options” arriving with the new title.

Read More: MW2 and Warzone 2 will have tradeable skins according to leaks

Not only that, the devs are hoping this system change will help to combat smurfs and provide players with balanced and fair matches.

Advertisement

Finally, the associate revealed that disbanding lobbies are supposedly here to stay in Call of Duty, with them claiming that if they “were removed, [SBBM] would collapse.”

While the leaks above only reveal a small set of changes, there’s no doubt Call of Duty players will be pleased that the devs are finally addressing the SBMM system.

As we move closer to the release of MW2, it’ll be interesting to see if any other features related to matchmaking are unveiled.

However, in the meantime, it’s worth noting that these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, as no official information has been announced just yet.