Las Vegas Legion reveal CDL roster for Modern Warfare 2 season

The newly formed Las Vegas Legion have revealed their Call of Duty League roster for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season.

The release of a new Call of Duty title also means the beginning of a new esports season for all competitive CoD fans.

Details are rapidly piling up about the new Call of Duty League season, expected to start in December of 2022, just a month or after Modern Warfare 2 itself drops.

We’re also seeing a considerable shuffle in terms of organizations and players, with a mammoth rostermania finally coming to a close.

The Paris Legion are no longer French, upping and moving to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada. October 7 also saw the org confirm its starting roster, and long-term fans of competitive CoD may struggle to avoid feeling nostalgic.

Las Vegas Legion confirm Clayster return

Firstly, the return of CoD legend James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has been confirmed. The three-time world champion suffered a horrible Vanguard season, being dropped from the NYSL and struggling to find a new team.

However, he makes his way back onto a CDL org’s starting roster, and does so for Las Vegas alongside Temp, TJHaLy and Prolute, who many fans will know for his short stint filling in on OpTic Texas during the Vanguard season.

It’s a nice mix of new and old and plenty of fans are eager to see what the talented team can do in the Call of Duty League.

While there are naturally more and less talented players, a new title annually gives an air of unpredictability to every CDL season.

The Las Vegas Legion’s roster is as follows:

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks

Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda

Byron ‘Prolute’ Vera

Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly

The news has fans excited for what the organization can do moving forwards, especially as they try and leave behind the struggles that plagued the Paris roster from start to finish.