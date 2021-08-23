 LIVE: CDL 2022 Rostermania hub: all Call of Duty roster changes - Dexerto
LIVE: CDL 2022 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

Published: 23/Aug/2021 7:30 Updated: 23/Aug/2021 7:28

by Brad Norton
CDL Rostermania 2021
Activision

Call of Duty League

With the 2021 Call of Duty League season now in the books, major shakeups have begun and we’ve got all you need to keep on top of this year’s rostermania.

There’s nothing quite like a Call of Duty offseason as rosters fall apart and players move on to fresh opportunities. With this year’s Champs now in the rearview mirror, rostermania is already in full swing.

Entire teams have been dropped and many veterans are now free agents. With no clarity on the potential for expansion heading into 2022, it appears that 12 teams of four are still set to compete in the next season. 

With limited starting spots on the line, it’s bound to be another shocking offseason. Here’s a complete overview of all the latest rostermania news to keep you up to date.

Current CDL rosters

Below is a look at every current CDL lineup at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Team Starters
 Substitute(s) Coach(es)
Dallas Empire Crimsix Shotzzy Vivid iLLeY FeLo Rambo
Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Sib Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac
OpTic Chicago Scump FormaL Envoy Dashy General Sender
Florida Mutineers Skyz Neptune Owakening Havok Yeez Atura
New York Subliners HyDra Clayster Asim Mack Diamondcon Revan, JP Krez
London Royal Ravens Afro Seany Alexx PaulEhx Dylan, Zed ShAnE
Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Methodz MarkyB
Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach MajorManiak Standy Accuracy Saintt
Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny John SlasheR Huke, Venom JKap
Paris Legion Skrapz Zaptius Aqua Temp Theory
Seattle Surge
Los Angeles Guerrillas MentaL Assault SiLLY Apathy Cheen Bevils, Ricky

Offseason CDL roster changes

August 21

Seattle Surge
Call of Duty League
The entire Surge lineup was let go following the 2021 CDL season.

First to announce a drastic shakeup was none other than Seattle Surge. After back-to-back bottom four finishes, the Seattle-based organization decided to completely nuke its roster

Octane, Prestinni, Classic, Gunless, Loony, and Head Coach JoeyNubzy were all let go on August 21.

  • Octane: Seattle Surge  → F/A
  • Prestinni: Seattle Surge  → F/A
  • Classic: Seattle Surge  → F/A
  • Gunless: Seattle Surge  → F/A
  • Loony: Seattle Surge (sub) → F/A
  • JoeyNubzy: Seattle Surge (coach) → F/A

