LIVE: CDL 2022 Rostermania hub: all roster changes

With the 2021 Call of Duty League season now in the books, major shakeups have begun and we’ve got all you need to keep on top of this year’s rostermania.

There’s nothing quite like a Call of Duty offseason as rosters fall apart and players move on to fresh opportunities. With this year’s Champs now in the rearview mirror, rostermania is already in full swing.

Entire teams have been dropped and many veterans are now free agents. With no clarity on the potential for expansion heading into 2022, it appears that 12 teams of four are still set to compete in the next season.

Advertisement

With limited starting spots on the line, it’s bound to be another shocking offseason. Here’s a complete overview of all the latest rostermania news to keep you up to date.

Current CDL rosters

Below is a look at every current CDL lineup at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Team Starters

Substitute(s) Coach(es) Dallas Empire Crimsix Shotzzy Vivid iLLeY FeLo Rambo Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Sib Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac OpTic Chicago Scump FormaL Envoy Dashy General Sender Florida Mutineers Skyz Neptune Owakening Havok Yeez Atura New York Subliners HyDra Clayster Asim Mack Diamondcon Revan, JP Krez London Royal Ravens Afro Seany Alexx PaulEhx Dylan, Zed ShAnE Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Methodz MarkyB Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach MajorManiak Standy Accuracy Saintt Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny John SlasheR Huke, Venom JKap Paris Legion Skrapz Zaptius Aqua Temp – Theory Seattle Surge – – – – – – Los Angeles Guerrillas MentaL Assault SiLLY Apathy Cheen Bevils, Ricky

Offseason CDL roster changes

August 21

First to announce a drastic shakeup was none other than Seattle Surge. After back-to-back bottom four finishes, the Seattle-based organization decided to completely nuke its roster.

Octane, Prestinni, Classic, Gunless, Loony, and Head Coach JoeyNubzy were all let go on August 21.

Octane: Seattle Surge → F/A

Seattle Surge → F/A Prestinni: Seattle Surge → F/A

Seattle Surge → F/A Classic: Seattle Surge → F/A

Seattle Surge → F/A Gunless: Seattle Surge → F/A

Seattle Surge → F/A Loony: Seattle Surge (sub) → F/A

Seattle Surge (sub) → F/A JoeyNubzy: Seattle Surge (coach) → F/A

Be sure to follow along at @DexertoIntel to keep up with all the latest as rostermania continues.