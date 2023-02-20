Lachmann Sub becomes Warzone 2’s most dominant gun after Fennec’s Season 2 nerf

After a number of weapon balancing changes made in the Season 2 update, the Lachmann Sub has officially become the most popular weapon in Warzone 2, with the likes of the RPK and Fennec dropping off since.

Season 2 brought a number of huge changes to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, a welcome development as players started clamoring for new content.

Of these changes, many players were desperate for a meta shift, with the RPK and Fennec being the go-to loadout in the battle royale ever since the game launched.

Now, that has changed slightly, especially with the Fennec’s overall damage profile being reduced, moving it out of the meta SMG choices.

MP5 tops Warzone 2 pick rate leaderboard

According to WZRanked, the Fennec has dropped down the pecking order from being the most popular gun in the game, to barely scraping the top 10.

In its place, the Lachmann Sub, or MP5 has stormed up the rankings to become the number one most popular gun in the game, with a 26.4% pick rate — level with the TAQ-56 assault rifle.

Activision The Lachmann Sub is very strong in MW2 as well as WZ2 right now.

Both guns now have a comfortable lead over the third-choice gun, the RPK, which has just a 5% pick rate, miles off where it once was.

The Fennec is still the second-most popular SMG, but it has been overtaken in the meta rankings by a number of other LMGs and ARs.

If you’re looking to take full advantage of the MP5, be sure to check out our best Lachmann Sub loadout so you can dominate across both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.