JoeWo reveals lightning-fast Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

The Cooper Carbine is one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone thanks to its incredibly fast rate of fire. In order to help increase your kill potential, JoeWo has revealed his deadly Cooper Carbine loadout that dominates in Season 3.

While the STG44 may be the current king in Warzone’s best AR category, those who prefer the run and gun approach to combat will want to utilize the Cooper Carbine. Not only is this gun incredibly easy to use, but it also has a lightning-fast fire rate. This makes it particularly useful in both close to mid-range firefights.

Because of this, the Cooper Carbine currently has a 4.90% pick rate, putting it just below the Owen Gun and MP40. So, if you want an Assault Rifle that you can rely on in both Caldera and Rebirth Island, then JoeWo’s Cooper Carbine loadout is a fantastic choice.

JoeWo’s Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Here’s how JoeWo decks out his Cooper Carbine in Warzone:

Muzzle: Mercury Silen cer

Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Cooper 45W

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

To make the Cooper Carbine as precise as possible, JoeWo has opted for attachments that drastically lower the gun’s recoil. First up is the Mercury Silencer, Cooper 45W, M1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip.

When these attachments are equipped, the Cooper Carbine barely moves when fired. This enables you to purely focus on your movement and positioning, giving you tremendous amounts of kill potential across close to mid-range engagements.

The huge reduction in recoil also enables players to utilize the G16 2.5x Optic. The increased magnification is great for seeking out those all-important body shots and headshots, especially on Caldera where engagement ranges are a little more distant.

Next up is the 9mm 60 Rnd Drums and Lengthened rounds. The magazine features increased recoil control, fire rate, ADS speed, and plenty of ammo to down multiple enemies. Meanwhile, the ammo type simply bolsters the Cooper Carbine’s bullet velocity.

Combine this with the added damage from the 22” Cooper Custom Barrel, and you have an incredibly hard-hitting AR that can quickly down even the most well-armored foe.

Lastly, JoeWo rounds off his Cooper Carbine loadout with the Fully Loaded and Tight Grip Perks. The added ammunition and accuracy provided by these picks make this AR even more viable pick.

So, there you have it, an incredibly versatile and reliable Cooper Carbine loadout you can use to gain a competitive advantage in Warzone Season 3.