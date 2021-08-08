JGOD shuts down Aydan Warzone hacking claims amid wild theories

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD stepped in to shut down claims that star streamer Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad uses hacks after an old video resurfaced and became central to some wild theories.

As cheating has continued to get worse and worse in Warzone, some of the best players in the game have been accused of using hacks themselves.

S0me players have spouted off wild theories and believe that the top-tier competitors must have help either in the form of aimbots, wallhacks, or are being blessed with easy lobbies.

A host of these Warzone stars have started streaming with a whole bunch of cameras to prove that there is nothing wrong with what they’re doing. Though, that doesn’t stop the claims.

Most recently, NYSL content creator Aydan has come under fire from some players, believing that he’s been using cheats to have constant UAVs and has wallhacks of some kind. This, of course, isn’t the case.

As JGOD noted in his debunking, the video that has been shared around by some skeptical fans is almost six months and actually shows an old bug that gave players a ‘permanent’ UAV.

He notes that the widely-shared video has been taken out of context somewhat, given that Twitch VODs are removed after a few months, so you can’t see what happens before the bug hits. “You can take the tinfoil hat off, it’s ok, it’s just a bug,” the YouTuber concluded.

A lot of Comments asking about a Clip of Aydan from 4 months ago where he has an Kill Cam UAV Bug because they think he slipped up and showed his "Cheats" Almost as if people didn't ever play the game to experience such bugs. pic.twitter.com/latBwlLeO8 — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) August 8, 2021

Some players still didn’t believe that the clip couldn’t not be showing cheating, so JGOD further pointed out that “Warzone has/had several kill cam and map bugs since it came out.”

Only people who haven’t played the battle royale for some time wouldn’t recognize that, he says, which leads to some support for the wild theories.

It was kill cam bug that showed enemy pov, it worked for uavs, auav, and recons among other things. Just like the heartbeat kill cam bug. Or the unlimited ping ones. Warzone has/had several kill cam and map bugs since it came out. Unless you are brand new or havent played. — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) August 8, 2021

Of course, when some people get stuck in one line of thinking, they’re never going to change their mind, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they keep believing Aydan actually cheats.

While the NYSL star does love to troll and play into the claims, JGOD shows they’re easily debunked, so maybe they’ll slow down just a little.