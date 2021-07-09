Warzone pro MuTeX shuts down hacking accusations with absurd 5-camera stream

Former Call of Duty pro and current Warzone streamer, Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma has taken things to the extreme after being accused of hacking. To dispel the allegations, he streamed surrounded by… five cameras.

In recent days, MuTeX has become the center of hacking accusations. He denied those allegations about Cronus Zen usage and hack software, but decided to take things a step further.

A former CoD pro, MuTeX already uses a hand cam to show how he plays claw. But, with more hacking concerns rising, he opted for extra proof. In what may seem like overkill to some people, MuTeX has now set up five different cameras during his gameplay.

With all of these different angles, people can see that he’s not using a Cronus, doesn’t have hacks on his monitor, and doesn’t have hacks on his second monitor. The streamer has essentially covered all bases by covering his room in surveillance hardware.

As you can see in the clip, the man known as MuMu is now in his very own Orwellian surveillance state. He’s tired of hacking accusations and committed to singing about them while disproving them all.

There are different ways to check if people are hacking in Warzone, but there are numerous ways to hide cheats as well. Perhaps the most notorious example of a hacker being caught was when Tommey caught a cheater live during a tournament.

In that incident, Tommey asked his suspect for a monitor cam check: “Without touching anything Pace, flip your cam on your screen real quick.” The resistance to doing so was taken as proof that Pacesetter was cheating and the player hasn’t played in a tournament since.

Hmmm… Might be time for a @FF_MuTeX 5-camera, no-glasses stream 👮🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/njoHb3yDB3 — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 9, 2021

MuMu, unlike Pace, has not only wilfully shown his monitor cam — he’s added four other cams as well. At the moment, it remains unclear if this is enough to satisfy accusers, but they’ve now begun getting trolled by the entire Twitter world as well.

For the sake of the environment, one can only hope that MuTeX is allowed to stop using five different cameras. For the sake of the Warzone community, hopefully people don’t start taking the Google Glasses accusations seriously next.