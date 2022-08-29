JGOD shows Warzone SMG that is “top-tier” in Season 5 meta

Warzone YouTuber JGOD believes one of the new Season 5 weapons can potentially become a meta weapon…and it may not be the weapon you expect.

Warzone Season 5 adds five new weapons, two of which are available in the Battle Pass. The EX1 assault rifle unlocks at Tier 15, and Tier 31 unlocks the RA 225 SMG.

The RA 225 has an impressive fire rate and quick handling capabilities. It is the perfect weapon for dealing with enemies in close-range engagements and still competes at longer ranges thanks to its pinpoint accuracy.

The Season 5 update turned Warzone’s meta on its head, nerfing the Armaguerra 43 and Marco 5. While the Armaguerra 43 still holds the top spot, Warzone YouTuber JGOD believes the RA 225 has the potential to shoot up popularity rankings and become a top-tier SMG.

JGOD reveals best RA 225 loadout

In JGOD’s August 29 YouTube video, he discussed if the new Season 5 weapons are viable and worth unlocking.

The Warzone expert argued, “The only drawback for the RA 225 is the damage per mag, and that is regardless of what mag you are using.”

Here is the full RA 225 loadout.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrell: Urban Rapid 11″

Urban Rapid 11″ Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Moravec MB

Moravec MB Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Magazine: 9mm 55 Round Drum

9mm 55 Round Drum Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: On-Hand

JGOD shared an all-around RA 225 loadout for trios and quads and a more consistent TTK build for solos and duos. The Recoil Booster and Urban Rapid 11″ give the versatile SMG its best possible TTK for dealing with multiple enemies simultaneously.

Swapping in the Gorenko 39 Round Magazine gives the weapon a more consistent TTK for one-on-one gunfights, but instead of 1661 damage per mag, it only does 1148 per magazine.

The Warzone expert said, “This thing does definitely melt, especially with the nerfs to all the other weapons.”

Give this loadout a try for yourself once you grind through the Battle Pass and reach Tier 31.