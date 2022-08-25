Best EX1 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The EX1 energy assault rifle is one of the most unique weapons in Warzone and you’ll need a top-tier loadout in Season 5 to maximize its power.

Season 5 has finally kicked off in Warzone and the major update has introduced a huge amount of new content to the game.

Whether it’s the Caldera map changes, the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade, or the lethal RA 225 SMG, it’s safe to say Raven hasn’t held back with the latest patch.

However, out of all the additions, it’s the powerful EX1 energy assault rifle that’s garnering most of the attention.

This unique weapon stands out from the rest of the arsenal thanks to its laser-like gunfire and futuristic sound effects. Of course, if you want to maximize the EX1’s damage, you’ll need a meta loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best EX1 Warzone loadout

Treyarch/Activision The EX1 requires a cooling-off period after depleting its charge.

Attachments

Muzzle: Coil Amp

Coil Amp Barrel: SD Instant Grat

SD Instant Grat Optic: Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter Stock: AC-Titanium Anchor

AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel: Ion Hand Stop

Ion Hand Stop Magazine: Quantum High Voltage Battery

Quantum High Voltage Battery Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk2: On-Hand

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Coil Amp and SD Instant Grat barrel as these attachments boost the weapon’s damage, increase recoil stability, and ensures the gun remains in full-auto mode. While some of the muzzles transform the EX1 into a semi-automatic weapon, we prefer a full-auto build.

After that, utilize the AC-Titanium Anchor, Ion Hand Stop, and Hatched Grip to bolster the weapon’s initial firing recoil and improve overall aiming stability. This will ensure your laser bullets always land on target and you can track enemies at medium range.

As the EX1 doesn’t have an ammo-type slot, you don’t have to worry about that, but you’ll need to run the Quantum High Voltage Battery to boost the AR’s fire rate. Paired with the Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter optic, you’ll be beaming down foes with ease.

Finally, round off the loadout with Sleight of Hand to improve your reload speed and of course, the On-Hand perk so you are guaranteed to get the first shot off on your opponent in a gunfight.

Best EX1 Warzone class

Treyarch/Activision We recommend running Overkill with the EX1 so you can use a meta SMG alongside the AR.

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our EX1 loadout runs the meta perk choices with EOD protecting you from explosive blasts, and Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds so you can easily switch to a powerful SMG.

As our final choice, we recommend running the Overkill perk so you can use a meta SMG for close-range skirmishes.

In the current meta, both the deadly Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen are top-tier choices.

Finally, finish off the class with a Semtex to force enemies out of cover, or even stick one for an instant down, and a Stim to give you a boost of health.

How to unlock the EX1 in Warzone

Treyarch/Activision The EX1 is extremely easy to unlock in Warzone.

Unlocking the EX1 in Warzone and Vanguard is relatively simple, as it only requires players to reach Rank 15 in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

This shouldn’t take too long at all, so jump into a match as soon as possible so you can start lasering down your foes!

Alternative to the EX1 Warzone loadout

Treyarch/Activision The Grau received a set of buffs in the Season 5 update.

If energy rifles that shoot laser bullets are not what you’re looking for in Warzone, then it may be time to pick the Grau 5.56 back up in Season 5.

The beloved Modern Warfare weapon received a hefty amount of buffs in the major patch, with its damage range and max damage being increased.

This has caused its popularity to skyrocket so make sure to test it out in one of your matches and check out our dedicated loadout guide for the weapon.

