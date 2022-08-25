Best RA 225 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The RA 225 is the latest submachine gun to arrive in Call of Duty Warzone, looking to challenge the dominant close-range loadouts that are so popular across Caldera, Fortune’s Keep, and Rebirth Island. Here is the best RA 225 Warzone class.

The RA 225 is coming into Warzone at a very competitive time for SMGs, with the Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen still running rampant across every map and mode.

Time will tell whether it will be able to reach the meta rankings in Season 5, the last season of the Call of Duty battle royale before Warzone 2 drops, but there’s no harm in building out a solid loadout so you can test it out and maybe even stay ahead of the meta.

Here’s the best RA 225 custom class in Warzone.

Best RA 225 Warzone loadout

Activision The RA 225 is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Urban THM 12.5”

Urban THM 12.5” Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Urban Tac

Urban Tac Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

9mm 48 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Quick

For the most part, this build follows the meta loadout you’d commonly see on most popular SMGs, with the Recoil Booster and Urban THM 12.5” barrel working to improve bullet velocity and recoil control.

Applying the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel and Urban Tac stock will help the weapon’s ADS movement speed, while the Quick Kit will help you outmaneuver your opponents in tight situations.

For ammunition, the 48 Round Drum should give you enough capacity to take down a few opponents in squad matches without sacrificing any speed. As both the other options are only 32-round, you’ll want to upgrade sooner rather than later.

Best RA 225 Warzone class

Perk 1: Serpentine

Serpentine Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

Stim Secondary: KG M40

The options for building out your class are now much more varied than they once were, with the introduction of new perks and the change in equipment meta.

We recommend equipping Serpentine as your Perk 1, allowing you to take full advantage of your fast movement and taking less damage in the process. You could also opt for Double Time, for even more movement capabilities, or E.O.D to stay protected from explosives.

Of course, you’ll want Overkill to take another primary weapon with you, either an AR or a sniper. For Perk 3, we recommend Amped for faster swaps between weapons, but you might want to try Combat Scout to outline enemies when you shoot them.

Activision Season 5 is Warzone’s very last before Warzone 2 releases.

A semtex is always the optimal lethal grenade to take, and while the Heartbeat Sensor and Snapshot grenades are both supremely useful in Warzone, the Stim shot will help you regenerate health quicker as well as move even faster to outplay enemies and avoid incoming fire.

As for your second primary weapon, it’s hard to look past the meta KG M40 assault rifle. There’s a reason it sits atop the meta: it’s easy to use, fun to play with, and is capable of mowing down multiple enemies without too much hassle. You should check out our best KG M40 loadout guide to get the full rundown.

How to unlock the RA 225 in Warzone

Fortunately, there isn’t much grinding involved in unlocking the RA 225 in Warzone. All you have to do is reach Tier 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

This is a bit later than the new EX1 assault rifle, which you can unlock at Tier 15, a variation of the EM1 that was so popular in Advanced Warfare when that came out in 2014.

Best RA 225 Warzone alternatives

If the RA 225 just isn’t cutting it for you, we recommend sticking to the tried and true Armaguerra and Blixen.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to go off-meta, the Marco 5 isn’t quite as popular as the above but can still pack a punch, as can the Vanguard PPSh-41.

With the end of Warzone as we know it quickly looming, don’t be surprised to see some notable meta shifts in the final weeks, as weapons old and new are used by players looking to make sure they get their full run of the game.