JGOD shows off “easy to use” Cold War AR that still beams in Warzone

Recoil control is a difficult skill to master in Warzone, but luckily JGOD has showcased an “easy to use” Cold War AR that makes beaming enemies simple in Season 4 Reloaded.

With the Season 4 Reloaded patch opening up the AR meta in Warzone and allowing players to choose from a broader range of powerful guns, it’s made it extremely difficult to pick out a strong and reliable weapon.

While some members of the community gravitate towards the most popular options, sometimes it can be better to go for comfort and guns with minimal kickback.

Although you won’t have the quickest TTK in the lobby, you will hit most of your shots and take down opponents easily at long range.

Well, Warzone expert JGOD has revealed an AR in Season 4 Reloaded that’s perfect for players who struggle with recoil and want an “easy to use” gun that beams from a distance.

The Vargo 52 has a 0.4% pick rate in Season 4 Reloaded.

Best Vargo 52 Warzone loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

During his long-range meta video, JGOD takes the time to highlight the Vargo 52, a weapon that’s been severely underrated and currently has a 0.4% pick rate in Season 4 Reloaded.

The gun may not match the TTK of the KG M40 or the NZ-41, but it’s incredibly “easy to use” and has almost no recoil at long range.

This makes it extremely deadly as even players that struggle to control kickback can beam opponents on Caldera and refine their gunskill.

JGOD’s build for the weapon maximizes the Vargo’s bullet velocity without sacrificing the gun’s constant stability, making it a solid choice in the latest patch.

Topic starts at 4:04

As the Vargo specializes in eliminating enemies at long range, it’s well worth running the Overkill perk and using a meta SMG.

We recommend utilizing the H4 Blixen or Marco 5, but any close-quarter build that you’re comfortable using will also work well.

So, although the Vargo has been forgotten by most of the community, it’s a Cold War weapon that can still hold its own and is definitely worth testing on Caldera in your next match.