JGOD reveals Warzone Fennec buff made it a “hitscan” monster

The Season 5 update saw a number of weapon balancing changes and, with a couple of patches since, the Fennec has become an even more terrifying opponent in Verdansk.

While the Fennec has never exactly been a meta pick in the Call of Duty battle royale title, it’s always been capable of ripping players to shreds. The high fire rate makes it dominant in 1v1 gunfights, providing you hit your shots.

The main drawback has always been the low magazine capacities and lack of range on the Fennec, hindering it in team modes and in certain situations.

But since it was buffed in the August 16 update, the Modern Warfare SMG looks pretty intimidating again, able to down enemies at range due to its insane bullet velocity.

The patch notes state that the weapon’s bullet velocity was increased by 13.4%, with an aim to “make the Fennec viable at slightly further distances.” It’s fair to say that developers Raven achieved that goal.

Posting a short clip to Twitter, Warzone guru JGOD simply asked “hitscan Fennec?” before showing his SMG ripping an opponent at range as they dropped in, with seemingly no bullet drop off.

Here are the attachments he appears to be using in the clip embedded below. Though he hasn’t specifically revealed what they are, it looks as though these are as accurate as possible:

Muzzle: ZLR Sabre

ZLR Sabre Barrel: ZR 16” Apex

ZR 16” Apex Optic: VLK 3.0x optic

VLK 3.0x optic Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 40 Round Mags

We’ll make sure to update when JGOD officially reveals the attachments, but this looks spot on.

It’s worth noting that the VLK 3.0x Optic isn’t necessarily a vital part of this loadout, too. While it’s definitely helpful for long-range fights, you could instead use a stock, for example, to improve mobility slightly and keep it close to a regular SMG build.

So hop into Warzone and give it a go — we might be about to see a resurgence of the Fennec in the meta.