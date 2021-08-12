JGOD reveals perfect Warzone AK-47 loadout for sniper support

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his lethal AK-47 loadout that dominates players in Warzone.

The AK-47 has remained a staple weapon in the Call of Duty series, but the Cold War variant has proven incredibly potent in Warzone. While it has yet to break into the top 10 AR rankings, many players have been enjoying the gun’s incredible damage and close-quarters kill potential. It’s because of this that JGOD has been using the AK-47 as a sniper support weapon.

Despite receiving nerfs to its Headshot and Upper Torso multiplier, the Cold War AK-47 can make short work of even the game’s best players. This is especially true if you kit it out with the best attachments. To help you capitalize on this high-damage gun, JGOD has revealed his best AK-47 loadout.

JGOD’s AK-47 loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Optic: Microflex LED

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: Gru Elastic Wrap

JGOD’s AK-47 is tailored around melting opponents in close-quarter and mid-range scenarios, making it the perfect AR to pair with any long-range snipers. First up, is the Gru Suppressor and Spetsnaz Grip.

Both these attachments decrease the AK-47’s vertical and horizontal recoil, which enables you to effortlessly beam down your targets without the need to constantly wrestle for control. If that wasn’t enough, the Gru Suppressor increases the AK’s damage range by 10%, speeds up bullet velocity, and even suppresses your shots.

To make the AK-47 as competitive as possible, the GRU Elastic Wrap has been utilized. This attachment greatly decreases the gun’s ADS time, while also providing greater aiming stability. This ensures you have every opportunity to outgun players using the most deadly SMG classes.

As you’ll likely be pairing this AK-47 with a sniper, JGOD has used the Microflex LED optic. While it may not have a high magnification, the Microflex gives you just enough zoom to capitalize on those all-important headshot multipliers in close to mid-range engagements. Of course, you can always replace this with the Royal & Kross 4x if you want greater magnification.

Lastly, the 45 Rnd mags give you just enough ammunition to down your foes without hindering your ADS speed. The AK-47 may not be the top-ranked AR in Warzone, but JGOD’s loadout demonstrates just how lethal this classic weapon can be.