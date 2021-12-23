JGOD reveals his best Warzone loadouts after Vanguard weapon nerfs

Warzone Season 1 has been out for quite some time, and nearly every Vanguard weapon has been nerfed in some way. Now, JGOD has shown off the best loadouts to take on Caldera.

The new Warzone season came on December 8 with over 40 Vanguard weapons bringing the weapon total to over 150. This means there are thousands of combinations to make the best class.

Vanguard weapons like the Cooper Carbine, BAR, MP40, and more quickly rose to the top as the go-to in Warzone, but they were all nerfed in some way.

Following all the updates and weapon balancing, Warzone guru JGOD has taken a look at all the weapons and created his top 10 loadouts to rock this season.

JGOD’s top 10 Warzone loadouts after Vanguard weapon nerfs

JGOD is known as one of the best Warzone analysts in the game, as thousands of players tune into his YouTube channel for all the latest information on building good loadouts.

He releases his best classes for each season and since it has been underway since December 8, JGOD has enough data to showcase what he thinks are the best combinations.

Although these loadouts will not guarantee a victory or world record gameplay, they can certainly give you an edge if others players aren’t repping similar classes.

Here’s a look at his top 10 and what JGOD thinks is the meta right now.

10. M1912 & Grau

M1912

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 12” Cooling

CGC 12” Cooling Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2: Quick

Grau

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

The M1912 hasn’t seen too much action in Season 1, but JGOD thinks it is fun to use with a fast rate of fire and decent damage for an SMG. Pair it up with the Modern Warfare Grau which has recently returned to the meta as a viable assault rifle.

9. STG44 & AMP (Ghost perk)

STG 44

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

AMP

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.4” Task Force

6.4” Task Force Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Magazine: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

8. STG44 & AMP (Tempered perk)

STG 44

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

AMP

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.4” Task Force

6.4” Task Force Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Magazine: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The main difference in this loadout is that JGOD goes for the Tempered perk instead of Ghost as he thinks that armor plates are valuable and it can be good to only need two for full armor.

7. Volk & Swiss K31

Volk

Muzzle: Recoil Boosted

Recoil Boosted Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: SA Converted

SA Converted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Russian Gorenko 40 Round Mags

7.62 Russian Gorenko 40 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabrice Grip

Fabrice Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: On-Hand

Swiss K31

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon

24.9” Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

6. PPSh-41 (Vanguard) & BAR

PPSh-41

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

BAR

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC 30” XL

CGC 30” XL Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom Stock: Pistol Grip Custom

Pistol Grip Custom Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mag

.50 BMG 30 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Hard Scope

Hard Scope Kit: On-Hand

The PPSh and BAR are two of Warzone’s strongest Vanguard weapons. When paired up, the BAR allows you to line up shots and down enemies from a distance and rush in with the PPSh to clean up the rest of the kills.

5. Type 100 & Ak47 (Cold War)

Type 100

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Sakura 196mm Light

Sakura 196mm Light Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Sakura Type 2

Sakura Type 2 Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: Quick

AK47 (Cold War)

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Bakelite 60 Rnd

4. AK47 (Cold War) & Kar98k (Modern Warfare)

AK47 (Cold War)

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Magazine: 45 Rnd

Kar98k (Modern Warfare)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Perk: Focus

3. OTs 9 & C58

OTs 9

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

8.1” Task Force Laser: KGB Target Designator

KGB Target Designator Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

C58

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5” Task Force

18.5” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

2. Cooper Carbine & STG44

Cooper Carbine

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 14” Gracey Rapid

14” Gracey Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Rnd Drums

9mm 60 Rnd Drums Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

STG44

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: On-Hand

The Cooper Carbine quickly became one of the most popular weapons in Warzone with its release. While it has been nerfed, the gun still reigns supreme as one of the best there is. Team it up with the STG44 and it will allow you to play at nearly any pace.

1. MP-40 & Bren

MP-40

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

Bren

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal

Queen’s 705mm Royal Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: Oak & Shield Padded

Oak & Shield Padded Underbarrel: M1941 HandStop

M1941 HandStop Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: On-Hand

The best Warzone loadout according to JGOD is the MP-40 and the Bren. We saw a lot of the Bren in the Baka WonderLAN as this has become the strongest weapon in Warzone history. Pair it up with the MP-40 and you should be set up to win loads of engagements.

While these aren’t guaranteed to make you a better player in Warzone, they can certainly help as JGOD, streamers, and pros are mostly using these “meta” loadouts. However, if you think there are better attachments or build for these weapons then give those a try and find what fits your style.

But while you find that style, you should definitely give some of these loadouts a go and see if they are as strong as JGOD makes them sound.