JGOD reveals his best Warzone loadouts after Vanguard weapon nerfs

Warzone Season 1 has been out for quite some time, and nearly every Vanguard weapon has been nerfed in some way. Now, JGOD has shown off the best loadouts to take on Caldera.
The new Warzone season came on December 8 with over 40 Vanguard weapons bringing the weapon total to over 150. This means there are thousands of combinations to make the best class.
Vanguard weapons like the Cooper Carbine, BAR, MP40, and more quickly rose to the top as the go-to in Warzone, but they were all nerfed in some way.
Following all the updates and weapon balancing, Warzone guru JGOD has taken a look at all the weapons and created his top 10 loadouts to rock this season.
JGOD’s top 10 Warzone loadouts after Vanguard weapon nerfs
JGOD is known as one of the best Warzone analysts in the game, as thousands of players tune into his YouTube channel for all the latest information on building good loadouts.
He releases his best classes for each season and since it has been underway since December 8, JGOD has enough data to showcase what he thinks are the best combinations.
Although these loadouts will not guarantee a victory or world record gameplay, they can certainly give you an edge if others players aren’t repping similar classes.
Here’s a look at his top 10 and what JGOD thinks is the meta right now.
10. M1912 & Grau
M1912
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: CGC 12” Cooling
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: CGC S Adjustable
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Ammunition: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Frenzy
- Perk 2: Quick
Grau
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mags
The M1912 hasn’t seen too much action in Season 1, but JGOD thinks it is fun to use with a fast rate of fire and decent damage for an SMG. Pair it up with the Modern Warfare Grau which has recently returned to the meta as a viable assault rifle.
9. STG44 & AMP (Ghost perk)
STG 44
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 27 Precision
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Vital
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
AMP
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 6.4” Task Force
- Laser: Ember Sighting Point
- Magazine: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
8. STG44 & AMP (Tempered perk)
STG 44
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 27 Precision
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Vital
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
AMP
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 6.4” Task Force
- Laser: Ember Sighting Point
- Magazine: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
The main difference in this loadout is that JGOD goes for the Tempered perk instead of Ghost as he thinks that armor plates are valuable and it can be good to only need two for full armor.
7. Volk & Swiss K31
Volk
- Muzzle: Recoil Boosted
- Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: SA Converted
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Russian Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabrice Grip
- Proficiency: Fleet
- Kit: On-Hand
Swiss K31
- Muzzle: Gru Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
6. PPSh-41 (Vanguard) & BAR
PPSh-41
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: ZAC 300mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
BAR
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: CGC 30” XL
- Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom
- Stock: Pistol Grip Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Hard Scope
- Kit: On-Hand
The PPSh and BAR are two of Warzone’s strongest Vanguard weapons. When paired up, the BAR allows you to line up shots and down enemies from a distance and rush in with the PPSh to clean up the rest of the kills.
5. Type 100 & Ak47 (Cold War)
Type 100
- Muzzle: M1929 Silencer
- Barrel: Sakura 196mm Light
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Sakura Type 2
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Fleet
- Kit: Quick
AK47 (Cold War)
- Muzzle: Gru Suppressor
- Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: Bakelite 60 Rnd
4. AK47 (Cold War) & Kar98k (Modern Warfare)
AK47 (Cold War)
- Muzzle: Gru Suppressor
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
- Magazine: 45 Rnd
Kar98k (Modern Warfare)
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Perk: Focus
3. OTs 9 & C58
OTs 9
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 8.1” Task Force
- Laser: KGB Target Designator
- Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
C58
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum
2. Cooper Carbine & STG44
Cooper Carbine
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 14” Gracey Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Rnd Drums
- Ammunition: Compressed Rounds
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Vital
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
STG44
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom
- Stock: VDD 27 Precision
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Vital
- Perk 2: On-Hand
The Cooper Carbine quickly became one of the most popular weapons in Warzone with its release. While it has been nerfed, the gun still reigns supreme as one of the best there is. Team it up with the STG44 and it will allow you to play at nearly any pace.
1. MP-40 & Bren
MP-40
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
Bren
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal
- Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- Stock: Oak & Shield Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 HandStop
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Tight Grip
- Perk2: On-Hand
The best Warzone loadout according to JGOD is the MP-40 and the Bren. We saw a lot of the Bren in the Baka WonderLAN as this has become the strongest weapon in Warzone history. Pair it up with the MP-40 and you should be set up to win loads of engagements.
While these aren’t guaranteed to make you a better player in Warzone, they can certainly help as JGOD, streamers, and pros are mostly using these “meta” loadouts. However, if you think there are better attachments or build for these weapons then give those a try and find what fits your style.
But while you find that style, you should definitely give some of these loadouts a go and see if they are as strong as JGOD makes them sound.