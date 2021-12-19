Warzone December 19 update: Cooper Carbine nerf, BAR changes, patch notes

Warzone Season 1 brought new weaponry to the game including the Cooper Carbine which quickly rose to a meta gun. However, in a December 19 update, devs nerfed it along with the BAR. Check out the full patch notes.

The Cooper Carbine was released on December 8 and immediately has become one of the most picked weapons in the game according to WZRanked.

Due to its quick rise to fame, Raven Software have gone ahead and hit this with a hefty nerf, lowering its damage. The Carbine wasn’t the only assault rifle that was weakened in this patch.

Another top AR, the BAR received a couple of attachment changes making it harder to control the recoil.

Advertisement

Warzone Cooper Carbine and BAR nerfed

In an effort to help balance out the assault rifle class, Raven Software have reduced the damage as well as the ADS speed on the Cooper Carbine. This weapon has been dominating both public matches and LANs.

Another weapon, the BAR has was hit with attachment nerfs to increase the recoil on the rifle. This has been deemed “the best assault rifle” by Swagg and others so it’s not surprising to see this changed.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

Warzone Dec. 19 full patch notes

Bug Fixes & Gameplay

The Firesale Public Event has been adjusted to last a fixed duration.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Fervor Event Challenges to not track progress.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear underneath Unlock Criteria XP Bar for locked Vehicles.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Deals discount to not apply when gifting a Store Bundle to another Player.

Fixed an issue causing visually incorrect pricing on some Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue where the “Space Issue” Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Blueprint was incorrectly displaying Vital instead of the Brace Gun Perk.

Weapon Adjustments

When considering these changes in a vacuum, they may seem rather peculiar. Due to the nature of Vanguard Weapons, tuning is much less straightforward. Adjustments to base Weapons are not as impactful as they once were. Vanguard Attachments can completely alter the behavior of a Weapon—including its Damage profile, Fire Rate, and Recoil. When we make these adjustments, we are considering the Weapon holistically, in all its permutations. Our goal is for these Weapons to be just as viable with one of these Attachments as it can be with all of them. This allows the Weapons to support all sorts of playstyles and gameplay preferences rather than solely ‘Rapid Fire’. » Assault Rifle « Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage decreased to 24, down from 25 Minimum Damage decreased to 19, down from 20 ADS Speed decreased by 5.3%

Note: This change took effect in the previous update. We understand those who have taken a liking to the Cooper Carbine (VG) will be sad to see it receive some rather impactful adjustments (see additional changes in Attachment section below). The Cooper Carbine (VG) with all Fire Rate Attachments could reach near 1,200 RPM. Which, considering its innate accuracy and Assault Rifle Damage Range, was problematic. High Rate of Fire Weapons, of which many Vanguard Weapons can become, must be carefully tuned to offset the extreme level of forgiveness that trait provides. We believe in that regard, there is much work ahead of us. The Cooper Carbine (VG) is still going to be effective but is now more likely to lose fights to Submachine Guns in short-range engagements.