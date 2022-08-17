JGOD reveals forgotten Vanguard rifle with “overpowered” TTK in Warzone

When looking for a powerful weapon in Warzone, TTK will always be one of the most important factors and luckily, JGOD has identified an underrated rifle that can eliminate enemies in an instant.

For most of the community in Season 4 Reloaded, creating a powerful loadout usually centers around picking a meta AR, SMG, or LMG.

One category that often gets forgotten is the Marksmen Rifles which can be a little more unforgiving when it comes to landing shots.

Of course, players’ tendency to look over these rifles does mean there are a few hidden gems that are going under the radar and can be extremely effective if used correctly.

Well, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has showcased one of these rifles in a recent video, claiming the Vanguard weapon’s “overpowered” TTK makes it a must-use gun in the current meta.

Treyarch/Activision The SVT 40 has a 0.03% pick rate.

Best SVT-40 Warzone loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 730mm Precision

ZAC 730mm Precision Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted

Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags Perk: Vital

Vital Perk2: Fully Loaded

TTK is a significant factor when it comes to picking a strong weapon to dominate your opponents and according to JGOD, the SVT-40 is “overpowered” in that department.

With a trigger cap of 400 and “broken” damage output, the rifle is capable of shredding through enemies in milliseconds if you can land your shots.

This makes it perfect for medium-range engagements as anyone using a meta AR or SMG will usually be caught off-guard.

JGOD’s build above focuses on maximizing the SVT’s damage while also bolstering the gun’s recoil, making it simple to land your bullets.

Topic starts at 2:12

It’s worth noting that although the SVT is a deadly pick on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, it does struggle to perform at close quarters.

As a result, we recommend running a meta SMG like the Marco 5 or H4 Blixen so you’re prepared for every possible encounter.

In the current meta, the SVT’s pick rate is extremely low, sitting at a minimal 0.03%, so make sure to test out this setup before its popularity increases.