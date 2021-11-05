Bizarre Vanguard bug causes chaos by starting players in enemy spawn

A very strange bug in Call of Duty Vanguard is starting players in the enemy spawn, in one of the most game-breaking issues the game has faced yet.

Vanguard officially launched on November 5, with players getting to explore the game in its entirety for the first time, testing out the new weapons and figuring out the unfamiliar maps.

While the beta gave players a good idea of what to expect — and devs promised some tuning to the spawn system — it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in the opening days.

In fact, the spawns are having a seriously strange moment, and it’s not clear what’s causing the problem.

Vanguard players spawning on enemy side?

Multiple players have reported that they’re actually starting matches in the enemy team’s spawn in Vanguard.

While the Assault and Blitz Combat Pacing types are particularly prominent for players spawning near enemies mid-match, this bug is starting players in the opposing base, leaving them free to quickly pick off multiple opponents before they realize what is happening.

BomberLeague was one victim of this strange bug, getting started in their game and running forwards before being immediately gunned down from behind.

On the flip side, lilfurbabies was actually a beneficiary of this bug.

As you can see in the clip below, they start playing before two enemies run past. Completely dumbfounded, he shoots them and manages to get four kills off spawn.

What is causing this spawn bug?

It’s impossible to tell what exactly is causing this, but both of the clips above are in Kill Confirmed matches on Desert Siege, so you might want to be cautious if you load into that map.

The Vanguard beta also experienced multiple issues with spawn logic, prompting developers at Sledgehammer to release a hotfix. But, it appears some of those problems have carried over into the final release.

It’s unclear yet whether it’s only this map and mode that is affected, but we can only hope it’s not too widespread an issue and gets fixed before long.