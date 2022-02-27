JGOD reveals best Warzone close-range loadouts to replace MP-40 in Season 2

With Warzone Pacific Season 2, expert JGOD breaks down all of the SMGs in the game and reveals his best close-range loadouts following the MP-40 nerfs.

Season 2 of Warzone dropped on February 14 and with it came some quality of life changes, weapon balancing, and more.

One of the biggest things was the nerf to the MP-40, which was by far the best submachine gun in the game for Season 1.

Now, JGOD has taken a look at the other options in the class and picked his top loadouts to replace the MP-40 meta.

JGOD picks top Warzone close-range meta loadouts

In a YouTube video, Warzone content creator JGOD breaks down the changes from the Season 2 update. This saw new guns like the Type 100, Welgun, and others climb back into the meta.

Advertisement

With the MP-40 becoming weaker and no one knowing where the close-range meta is heading, JGOD steers the community in the direction he feels fits best.

Here are the top loadouts that JGOD recommends using while playing Warzone Pacific Season 2.

Type 100 Season 2 loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Sakura Type 2

Sakura Type 2 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: Quick

The best close-range loadout that JGOD has is with the Type 100. This guns posted the fastest TTK in Season 2 and offers the best hip-fire build in the Vanguard weapon pool.

He believes this will be the front-runner, much like the MP-40 was, to dominate until it gets nerfed. However, his next choice in the Welgun, is another great option, especially if the Type 100 gets weakened.

Advertisement

Welgun Season 2 loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

320mm SA Shrouded Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .45 48 Round Mags

.45 48 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Vanguard’s Welgun has already been claimed as the best by TrueGameData but JGOD puts it in second.

Due to its difficult recoil and kill speed, JGOD doesn’t see it as his immediate got- but believes it deserves the spot in his top close-range loadouts.

MW AUG Season 2 loadout

If you step away from Vanguard exclusive game modes then these next two loadouts will be for you. The MW AUG is making a return and can compete with these other SMGs that are in the meta.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

FORGE TAC CQB Comb Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Magazine 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drum

This is the same as his previous build, which gives this gun assault rifle bullets and an insane TTK. This is his highest ranked non-Vanguard weapon on his list.

Advertisement

Jak-12 Season 2 loadout

For players that enjoy the shotgun meta, the Jak-12 is actually a powerful option. While it is only useful within 10 meters of an enemy, JGOD claims this will kill the fastest but drops off really quick.

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

ZLR J-3600 Torrent Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Magazine: 20 Round Drum Mags

20 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

His Jak setup is fully optimized for hip-fire only and to stay within five meters of opponents. This will shred opponents in the blink of an eye and can be paired up nicely with a medium-range gun.

Read More: Warzone players claim snipers are “trash” amid Vanguard hit reg issues

If you’re still struggling with close-range fights without the MP-40, then definitely give one of these loadouts a spin in your next Warzone game.