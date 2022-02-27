 JGOD reveals best Warzone close-range loadouts to replace MP-40 in Season 2 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

JGOD reveals best Warzone close-range loadouts to replace MP-40 in Season 2

Published: 27/Feb/2022 22:30

by Jaret Kappelman
With Warzone Pacific Season 2, expert JGOD breaks down all of the SMGs in the game and reveals his best close-range loadouts following the MP-40 nerfs.

Season 2 of Warzone dropped on February 14 and with it came some quality of life changes, weapon balancing, and more.

One of the biggest things was the nerf to the MP-40, which was by far the best submachine gun in the game for Season 1.

Now, JGOD has taken a look at the other options in the class and picked his top loadouts to replace the MP-40 meta.

JGOD picks top Warzone close-range meta loadouts 

In a YouTube video, Warzone content creator JGOD breaks down the changes from the Season 2 update. This saw new guns like the Type 100, Welgun, and others climb back into the meta.

With the MP-40 becoming weaker and no one knowing where the close-range meta is heading, JGOD steers the community in the direction he feels fits best.

Here are the top loadouts that JGOD recommends using while playing Warzone Pacific Season 2.

Type 100 Season 2 loadout

JGOD testing shows that the Type 100 has the fastest TTK in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Sakura Type 2
  • Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum
  • Ammo Type: Hollow Point
  • Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
  • Perk: Gung-ho
  • Perk 2: Quick

The best close-range loadout that JGOD has is with the Type 100. This guns posted the fastest TTK in Season 2 and offers the best hip-fire build in the Vanguard weapon pool.

He believes this will be the front-runner, much like the MP-40 was, to dominate until it gets nerfed. However, his next choice in the Welgun, is another great option, especially if the Type 100 gets weakened.

Welgun Season 2 loadout 

The Welgun is one the best SMGs in Warzone right now.
  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Removed Stock
  • Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
  • Magazine: .45 48 Round Mags
  • Ammo Type: Hollow Point
  • Rear Grip: Leather Grip
  • Perk 1: Acrobatic
  • Perk 2: Quick

Vanguard’s Welgun has already been claimed as the best by TrueGameData but JGOD puts it in second.

Due to its difficult recoil and kill speed, JGOD doesn’t see it as his immediate got- but believes it deserves the spot in his top close-range loadouts.

MW AUG Season 2 loadout 

The MW AUG is still strong in the Pacific era of Warzone.

If you step away from Vanguard exclusive game modes then these next two loadouts will be for you. The MW AUG is making a return and can compete with these other SMGs that are in the meta.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  • Magazine 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drum

This is the same as his previous build, which gives this gun assault rifle bullets and an insane TTK. This is his highest ranked non-Vanguard weapon on his list.

Jak-12 Season 2 loadout 

The JAK-12 absolutely shreds opponents at close range in Warzone.

For players that enjoy the shotgun meta, the Jak-12 is actually a powerful option. While it is only useful within 10 meters of an enemy, JGOD claims this will kill the fastest but drops off really quick.

  • Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder
  • Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Magazine:  20 Round Drum Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

His Jak setup is fully optimized for hip-fire only and to stay within five meters of opponents. This will shred opponents in the blink of an eye and can be paired up nicely with a medium-range gun.

If you’re still struggling with close-range fights without the MP-40, then definitely give one of these loadouts a spin in your next Warzone game.

