Abandoned Modern Warfare SMG is still a mid-range beast in Warzone

Want to move away from the meta SMGs in Warzone? Well, there is a hardly used choice from Modern Warfare that deletes enemies in mid-range fights.

Over the last two years, SMGs have played a major role in the Call of Duty: Warzone meta. From Modern Warfare’s MP5 and MP7 to Black Ops Cold War’s Mac-10 and OTs 9, pretty much every SMG has had its moment.

As the Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons have taken over the meta, many of the formerly popular choices have fallen by the wayside and been replaced by some stronger weapons.

Though, there are still some Warzone content creators trying to shine a light on some of the older guns through experimental loadouts. And, well, there is a forgotten SMG from Modern Warfare that is an underrated beast.

In his February 26 video, Call of Duty content creator Metaphor highlighted the Striker 45 – more commonly referred to as the UMP 45 – as being a bit of fun when it comes to mid-range fights.

If you’ve hardly ever used the Striker, it’s not a massive shock. It currently sits as the 102th most-used weapon in Warzone as per WZRanked, and Metaphor notes it’s not as good as the likes of the Welgun and Owen in short-range encounters.

However, it has a few tricks up its sleeve in mid-range battles. “It’s got that nice mid-range, close to mid-range where it’ll absolutely fry people,” he said, noting that it can “insta-kill” enemies in those fights too.

Best Striker 45 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 300mm Poly Barrel

300mm Poly Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

G.I. Mini Reflex Magazine: 45 Round mags

As noted, with the Striker being so far down the list of weapon usage, it might just be a fun one to try out rather than it breaking into the meta.

So, if you’ve got the attachments needed to run the class from when it held a spot inside the top 20 for usage, you can at least give it a go in one of your next matches.