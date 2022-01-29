Warzone expert TrueGameData reveals SMG loadout with faster TTK than MP-40

The close-range meta plays a huge role in Warzone and analyst TrueGameData has now discovered a Welgun SMG loadout that has a quicker TTK than the MP-40.

Since the move to the Pacific, Warzone has been dominated by the MP-40 despite it receiving some nerfs. With its ADS speed, sprint to fire time, and its TTK of around 0.57 seconds up close, it has been one of the most picked weapons ever.

Submachine guns like the Sten, Owen Gun, Type 100, and other short-range options have been tossed around but none have hit like the MP-40.

However, TrueGameData, a Warzone specialist in TTK and loadout guides, has put together a build for the newly released Welgun and it shreds on Caldera.

Warzone gun guru builds Welgun loadout with fastest TTK

The Welgun came out during the mid-season update in Warzone Pacific and instantly became a top weapon. While it didn’t surpass the MP-40, new data from TGD shows it’s actually better and he’s revealed all the attachments needed.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 300mm Wilkie Custom

300mm Wilkie Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain S-Custom

Gawain S-Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

9mm 64 Round Mags Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: Quick

When looking at the loadout he uses, it is centralized around Gung-ho because it gives you no sprint to fire time, which is extremely valuable. This is important due to the build not prioritizing ADS speed.

Players do need to start firing before scoping, which is why Taped Grip and Gawain S-Custom are two essential attachments to make the hip fire accuracy even better.

In his YouTube video, TGD brings up side-by-side comparisons with TTKs and shows how the Welgun is excelling.

At 10 meters the Welgun has about a 500 millisecond faster TTK than the MP-40. As the range increases, it still kills at least a half a second quicker, which could make it the new meta weapon. He shows off the setup and how he still has near-perfect accuracy while sprinting.

So next time you drop into Caldera and want to give a different weapon a try, the Welgun looks like a very strong candidate.