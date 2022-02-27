Dr Disrespect uninstalls Warzone yet again: “I’m killing brain cells”

Dr Disrespect is no stranger to rage quitting from Warzone and he may have had his final occurrence with the game as he uninstalled it once again, claiming he’s killing his own brain cells.

Doc is arguably one of the most influential personalities in the streaming world and when it comes to CoD he is never scared to voice his opinion.

The Two-Time champion and former dev is constantly throwing out ideas to make the game he’s playing better.

However, when he reaches his frustration point, it creates a hilarious rage compilation. But, this could be the final time fans see him do it in Warzone.

Dr Disrespect uninstalls Warzone… again

In a YouTube video, Dr Disrespect highlighted a stream where he was playing Warzone going for a kill-win challenge.

Unfortunately, the streamer was not having his way on Caldera. Between running into hackers and losing gunfights, his temper was boiling.

After one final engagement that didn’t go the Doc’s way, he immediately quit out of the game, saying “I’m done.” He then proceeded to uninstall the game for what seems to be the 100th time in his streaming career.

While doing so, he let everyone know exactly how he was feeling. “I got to uninstall this f**king game… I’m having a hard time enjoying that game, man. I’m killing brain cells.”

So it seems that we won’t be seeing the Two-Time letting out some violence, speed, and momentum on the CoD battle royale anytime soon.

He said he was done until he sees some drastic changes from the game. Then again, we’ve seen him pull these antics before so who knows how long his break will really be.